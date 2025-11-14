ASEAN Championship's 30th anniversary set for summer window next July-August

Open Extended Reactions

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the next edition of the ASEAN Championship - officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup - will pivot to a summer window, with the 16th iteration of the tournament set to take place from July 24 to Aug. 26, 2026.

The dates were officially announced on Friday afternoon, with ASEAN Football Federation president Khiev Sameth saying: "The ASEAN Hyundai Cup stands as Southeast Asia's premier international football competition, and we are delighted to confirm the dates for its next edition as the tournament marks its 30th anniversary -- which is a truly significant milestone in its evolution.

"We are deeply grateful to our supporters across the region who have demonstrated unwavering passion for and devotion to this tournament since its inception in 1996."

The single round-robin group stage will run from July 24 to Aug. 8, with the knockout round -- comprising home-and-away semifinals and final -- will take place from Aug. 15 to 26.

More to follow...