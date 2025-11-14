All Cristiano Ronaldo's 14 red cards for Portugal, Man Utd, Real Madrid, more

The 'ESPN FC TV' crew debate if Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to be sent off in Portugal's 2-0 defeat against Ireland. (2:33)

Was Cristiano Ronaldo unlucky to be sent off vs. Ireland? (2:33)

Open Extended Reactions

On Thursday night, Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off in the 2026 UEFA World Cup qualifying match as Portugal lost 2-0 to the Republic of Ireland, something that has only happened 13 times previously in his whole career.

Ronaldo, 40, had never been sent off in a senior national team match before -- through 226 international appearances -- though he had during his international youth career.

The Al Nassr forward was shown his marching orders for violent conduct in the 61st minute against Ireland after elbowing Ireland defender Dara O'Shea away from the ball. After an initial yellow card, the referee was urged to review the incident on the pitchside monitor by the VAR and upgraded the decision to a red card.

Ronaldo will now serve a mandatory one-game ban when Portugal host Armenia on Sunday, but FIFA could impose a ban of "at least two matches for serious foul play," which would see him ruled out of the first match of the 2026 World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets his marching orders against the Republic of Ireland. Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images

The first sending off of his career came for Portugal on April 28, 2002 in the European Under-17 Championship, during the group stage.

During his time at Manchester United he received four red cards -- two in derbies against Manchester City -- while at Real Madrid he was sent off six times, notably twice in finals, against Atlético Madrid in the 2012-13 Copa del Rey and against Barcelona in the 2017 Super Cup.

For Juventus, Ronaldo was sent off once in 2018 against Valencia, the only time in his Champions League career. And at Al Nassr he was sent off in the derby against Al Hilal in the Super Cup last year.

play 0:42 Ireland manager: Ronaldo accused me of pressuring referee after red card Heimir Hallgrimsson reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's red card for Portugal against Ireland.

Here's all red cards in his career:

1) April 28, 2002 - Portugal U17 - vs. France U17 (European Under-17 Championship)

2) May 15, 2004 - Manchester United - vs. Aston Villa (Premier League)

3) Jan. 14, 2006 - Manchester United - vs. Manchester City (Premier League)

4) Aug, 15, 2007 - Manchester United - vs. Portsmouth (Premier League)

5) Nov. 30, 2008 - Manchester United vs. Manchester City (Premier League)

6) Dec. 5, 2009 - Real Madrid - vs. Almería (LaLiga)

7) Jan. 24, 2010 - Real Madrid - vs. Málaga (LaLiga)

8) May 17, 2013 - Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid (Copa del Rey)

9) Feb. 2, 2014 - Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao (LaLiga)

10) Jan. 24, 2015 - Real Madrid vs. Córdoba (LaLiga)

Ronaldo is sent off against Barcelona in 2017. fotopress/Getty Images

11) Aug. 13, 2017 - Real Madrid - vs. Barcelona (Spanish Super Cup)

12) Sept, 19, 2018 - Juventus - vs. Valencia (UEFA Champions League)

13) April 8, 2024 - Al Nassr vs. Al Hilal (Saudi Arabian Super Cup)

14) Nov. 13, 2025 - Portugal vs. Ireland (World Cup Qualifiers)