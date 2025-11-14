Open Extended Reactions

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paquetá has revealed he expressed his desire to return to Flamengo last summer, adding that he will return to the club one day.

The Brazil international admitted his former club had already approached him in May 2024 after the English Football Association had charged him with four counts of spot-fixing after a 10-month investigation.

Flamengo tried to sign Paquetá again this summer after he was cleared of misconduct charges.

"The second moment [that he had talks with Flamengo], incredibly enough, was when I already knew I could continue playing normally," Paquetá told Globoesporte.

Lucas Paquetá said he will one day return to his former club Flamengo. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

"That's when I felt even more of a desire to return to Flamengo. Maybe I shouldn't even be saying this, but I had some conversations with [Flamengo coach] Filipe [Luís], who is a friend, in addition to the work he's doing at Flamengo. I really expressed my desire to return and also showed it to my agents."

Paquetá, who is in his fourth season at West Ham, said he will return to Flamengo one day but not in the near future.

His contract with West Ham expires in June 2027.

"It was a difficult decision because I'm 28 years old, I'm very young, and I still have a lot of market value out here," he said.

"I've been doing my job well, but it was a very strong desire. I tried very hard, but unfortunately, once again, I decided to respect my club, not to force anything, because it's a club that supported me, that I have enormous affection for.

"I understood that it wasn't the right time, but I know the doors will always be open for me. I know that at some point this return will happen."

Paquetá, who left Flamengo in January 2019 to join AC Milan, is training with Brazil in London ahead of Saturday's international friendly against Senegal at the Emirates Stadium.