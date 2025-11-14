Celebrating 30 years of the ASEAN Championship: A look back at every edition

Open Extended Reactions

On Friday, the dates for the 2026 ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 -- were announced, with the 16th edition of the tournament set to take place from July 24 to Aug. 26 next year.

The tournament will also mark the 30th anniversary of Southeast Asia's premier international competition, after it debuted all the way back in 1996.

Over its three-decade existence, the ASEAN Championship has captivated the entire region and has almost always been the biggest source of bragging rights amid passionate rivalries.

Here, we look back what went down at the previous 15 editions.

1996: Thailand become the first ASEAN champions

As the inaugural competition -- then known as the AFF Championship -- took place in Singapore, it was Thailand who would become their first champions of Southeast Asia as they beat Malaysia 1-0 in the final.

Netipong Srithong-in was the top scorer for the War Elephants with seven goals, but it was Thai legend Kiatisuk Senamuang who scored the only goal of the final to see off the challenge from the Malaysians.

1998: "Shoulder of God" wins it for Singapore

After failing to make it out of the group stage despite home advantage two years earlier, Singapore would make amends in 1998. Having already finished level on points in Group B with two wins, and a draw with one another, Singapore and hosts Vietnam would progress from the semis to meet again in the final.

There, it was Lions defender R. Sasikumar who would produce one of the tournament's all-time iconic moments with a winner scored with his shoulder blade -- a goal which has since been regularly referred to as the "Shoulder of God" in reference to Diego Maradona's infamous "Hand of God" effort against England at the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

2000: Thailand's deadly duo prove unstoppable

As if having Kiatisuk in attack was not formidable enough, Thailand's team for the 2000 edition also included another of the region's most-feared strikers in Worrawoot Srimaka -- an absolute force of nature standing at 1.94 metres.

With the duo working brilliantly in tandem and combining for nine of their team's total of 15 goals, the Thais would comfortably go all the way after winning all five matches with Worrawoot bagging a hat-trick in a 4-1 victory over Indonesia in the final.

Kiatisuk Senamuang, who starred for Thailand at the 2000 AFF Championship, would go on to win the tournament five times -- thrice as a player and twice as coach of the War Elephants. Stanley Chou/ALLSPORT

2002: War Elephants continue rampage

Having become the tournament's first two-time champions in 2000, Thailand would make history again two years later as they became the first team to retain the title.

Although they would not be as dominant as they were in the previous edition, having only made it out of the group stage on goal difference, the War Elephants would ultimately do enough to once again see off the Indonesians in the final -- winning 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

2004: Lions reclaim the throne

By the time the ASEAN Championship concluded its fifth edition, it was beginning to look like a tournament dominated by two teams as Singapore claimed their second triumph in 2004.

Despite coming up against an impressive Indonesia outfit that looked certain to end their drought -- and who had scored 22 goals in their six games prior -- in the final, the Lions would set the stage with a 3-1 away win in Jakarta before sealing the title by winning the return leg 2-1.

2007: Avramovic leads Singapore to back-to-back titles

In 2007, it was Singapore's turn to claim their third title to move level with Thailand and it marked a period of dominance for Radojko Avramović's charges as they set a record of 17 matches unbeaten by the time they beat Thailand in the final.

Noh Alam Shah's seven-goal haul in an 11-0 win over Laos in the group stage remains a competition record, but it was Fahrudin Mustafić who emerged as the hero of the final. Despite a 15-minute delay from the 83rd minute in the first leg of the final, as the Thais stormed off the pitch in protest of a penalty awarded against them, Mustafić held his nerve to convert from the spot when play finally resumed to seal 2-1 win that would go on to prove crucial.

2008: Công Vinh inspires Vietnam to maiden crown

Vietnam first won the AFF Championship in 2008 before claiming a second title ten years later, and will head into the upcoming tournament as the reigning champions. SPORTFIVE

12 years after the competition first began, a third champion finally emerged in 2008 in the form of Vietnam -- even if they did not originally look like they might be serious contenders after finishing behind Thailand in Group B.

A 1-0 aggregate win over Singapore in the semifinals saw them move on to the decider, where a goal in each leg by star man Lê Công Vinh, including a 94th-minute strike in the second leg, would secure a 3-2 aggregate triumph over Thailand would seal his place in Vietnamese football folklore.

2010: Rajagobal leads Malaysia to the promised land

A year after he lead Malaysia's U23 side to a gold medal at the Southeast Asian Games, K. Rajagobal would retain his faith in youth as he took a talented but inexperienced outfit to the 2010 ASEAN Championship.

It would prove to be an inspired decisions as the young Tigers would go on to defeat Indonesia in the final to be crowned champions of Southeast Asia for the first time ever, although it was a relatively seasoned campaigner who proved inspirational as Safee Sali -- with only 20 caps to his name ahead of the tournament -- scored five of Harimau Malaya's six goals in the knockout stages.

K. Rajagobal remains the only coach to have led Malaysia to becoming champions of Southeast Asia, with their sole AFF Suzuki Cup success coming in 2010. SPORTFIVE

2012: Singapore make history as first four-time champions

After playing catch-up with Thailand in the early years of the tournament, Singapore would go on to move ahead on the winners' list in 2012 as they became the first team to win four ASEAN Championship titles.

A heroic 3-0 win over archrivals Malaysia in their opening match set the tone for what was to follow, which culminated in a 3-2 aggregate final victory over Thailand in what was effectively an outright duel for a place in tournament history as Avramovic signed off as Lions coach on a high.

2014: Kiatisuk wins it again -- this time from the dugout

In 2012, a teenage Chanathip Songkrasin was part of the Thailand squad to finished as runners-up behind Singapore but was largely restricted to the role of onlooker on the bench. Two years later, and still only 21, it was a far different story.

With Kiatisuk at the helm, the War Elephants would usher in a period of regional dominance with a fourth ASEAN Championship victory as Chanathip -- who would win the competition's Most Valuable Player award -- and Charyl Chappuis emerged as stars of the future.

Charyl Chappuis was an integral member of a talented Thailand outfit that would win back-to-back AFF Suzuki Cups in 2014 and 2016. SPORTFIVE

2016: Chanathip emerges as Southeast Asia's finest once more

Just like Avramovic did before him with Singapore, Kiatisuk would become a back-to-back ASEAN Championship-winning coach as his star-studded side went on to claim a fifth Suzuki Cup for Thailand.

With prolific striker Teerasil Dangda, who had been absent in 2014, introduced into the squad, the Thais had an added element of threat in the final third as their spearhead did not disappoint with a tournament-leading six goals, although Chanathip was once again the standout as he claimed a second consecutive MVP trophy.

2018: Vietnam rise to the top

At a time when it looked like no one could rival Thailand, Vietnam -- boasting their own golden generation which first rose to prominence with a runners-up finish at the 2018 AFC U23 Championship -- emerged as Southeast Asia's newest powerhouses.

With the wily Park Hang-seo at the helm, and mercurial playmaker Nguyễn Quang Hải pulling the strings, the Vietnamese would go the entire campaign unbeaten as they won six out eight matches culminating in a 3-2 aggregate triumph over Malaysia in the final.

2018 also marked the first edition of the current group stage where teams host two games each in a single round-robin format, ensuring each side gets to enjoy some form of home support in the tournament.

Vietnam's golden era under Park Hang-Seo coincided with them winning their second ASEAN Championship crown back in 2018. Stanley Chou/Getty Images

2020: COVID delays -- but can't stop -- Thailand's 6th crown

As the world was engulfed by the COVID pandemic, the 2020 ASEAN Championship -- like many other sporting events -- ultimately had to be postponed until 2021. With some travel restrictions still in place, a decision was made for the tournament to be held entirely in one venue -- and Singapore was given the nod.

With a blend of established stalwarts like Chanathip and Teerasil, as well as upcoming prospects such as Supachok Sarachat and Supachai Jaided, Thailand would prove unstoppable.

A 4-0 first-leg win over a talented-but-raw Indonesia outfit effectively but the outcome of the final beyond doubt, before the Thais got the job done in the second leg with a 2-2 draw, as Chanathip claimed a record-extending third MVP award.

2022: 7th heaven for Thailand

For all the talk about Thailand's dominance being challenged, first by Vietnam under Park Hang-Seo and then by Indonesia under Shin Tae-Yong, the War Elephants continued to reign supreme under the genius of Alexandré Pölking, would join the esteemed company of Peter Withe, Avramović and Kiatisuk as multiple title-winning coaches.

The Thais were well matched by an ever-improving Indonesia in the group stage but it would be Vietnam who would stand in their way come the final, with a narrow 3-2 aggregate victory sealing their 7th -- and most-recent -- crown.

2024: Vietnam climb back to the summit

Considering their time under Park is widely regarded as Vietnam's golden era, it is intriguing that their third regional crown actually came with his successor and compatriot Kim Sang-Sik in charge.

With neither Thailand nor Indonesia at full strength due to player selection difficulties, the Vietnamese would capitalise to go all the way -- inspired by their naturalised Brazilian-born striker Rafaelson, who was absolutely unstoppable as he racked up seven goals to claim both the top scorer and MVP prizes.