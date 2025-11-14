Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Eberechi Eze likened Thomas Tuchel and Mikel Arteta's intensity levels and has hailed the impact they have had on his game.

The Arsenal forward came off the bench on Thursday to add gloss to England's win over Serbia with a sumptuous finish from just inside the box. It was Eze's third goal for his country, and the second game in succession that he has scored in.

He has been a part of every England squad since Tuchel's reign began in January and since his move to Arsenal in the summer, has become an influential member of Arteta's side.

"Personally, I'll just say the level of intensity of form and being steps ahead in the game, understanding the game differently," Eze said, when asked what his two managers have added to his game.

"I feel that's been to see things better and more clear ... of course they're going to make me a better player [from] the way I think, from way I operate.

"Both very intense, both very aware of the details, which is one of the most important things. It helps me."

Given the depth of England's squad, Eze has largely found himself restricted to a role from the bench. The competition for places is something he has come to embrace, and said his mentality doesn't differ wheter he is a substitute or a starter.

"It's honestly the same. [If] you've got a window of 30 minutes, you take it, it's 90 minutes you take it. That's my job. That's my role. I want to come in and be as effective as I can and help the team to be be better," he said.

When asked if he views his goal against Serbia as his big England moment, he said: "Not really. I feel like I'm just doing what I can every game. Whenever I get opportunity to score, to assist, to create. That's what I'm trying to do and [am] enjoying that.

Eberechi Eze came off the bench to score against Serbia. Getty

The competition for places is most intense in the middle of the pitch, with Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham battling for the No. 10 role. Despite his superstar status at Real Madrid, Bellingham was left on the bench against Serbia with Rogers getting the nod in the starting lineup.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder came on near the hour mark for a lively cameo, and played a role in Eze's goal late on.

- Who would win the 2026 World Cup if it kicked off today?

- England offer glimpse of attack without Kane vs. Serbia

"You've got the depth of us as a team ... England, at the moment, you've got to be playing well and Jude has been playing well for his club and it's his first camp back since the summer and he has come on tonight and made a massive impact," goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said.

"But I think we got credit of Morgan, I think the last few games he has stepped up. I think the manager put the trust in him even though got someone like Jude as well, Phil [Foden] on the bench.

"We've got a lot of options and it's about being Team England, sticking together, having that togetherness which we've got and keep moving together."