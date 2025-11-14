Albania vs. England: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

England will hope to keep their perfect record in their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign as they face Albania in their final match at Arena Kombëtare in Tirane on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's team have already made it to the World Cup after winning all their seven matches so far, the latest being the 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday and have conceded zero goals so far.

Albania are also in good form and come into this game on the back of a five-game unbeaten run. Second in the group, behind England, they have already secured a playoff spot with a game to spare. A positive result in their final group game would be just the momentum they need for the crunch playoffs fixture.

Here's all you need to know about the Group K match between England and Albania.

How to watch

The match will be shown live on ITV in the UK, Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. ESPN will also have live updates.

Key details:

Date: Sunday, November 16, 5 p.m. GMT (12 p.m. ET; 10.30 p.m. IST and 4 a.m. AEST, Monday)

Venue: Arena Kombetare

Referee: Marco Guida (Italy)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

Team news:

England:

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope have been forced to pull out of the squad with injury while centre-back Marc Guéhi is a doubt after missing England's match against Serbia.

Expected lineup

England

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Reece James | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: John Stones | LB: Nico O'Reilly

CDM: Elliot Anderson | CDM: Declan Rice

RW: Bukayo Saka | CAM: Jude Bellingham | LW: Marcus Rashford

ST: Harry Kane

Albania

GK: Thomas Strakosha

RB: Elseid Hysaj CB: Arlind Ajeti CB: Berat Djimsiti LB: Mario Mitaj

CDM: Kristjan Asllani CDM: Juljan Shehu

RW: Armando Broja CAM: Qazim Laci LW: Arbër Hoxha

ST: Rey Manaj

Stats

England are yet to concede a goal in their seven World Cup qualifying games so far this campaign

Kane needs four goals to overtake Neymar's tally for Brazil (79).

World Cup qualifying -- UEFA Group K

UEFA Group K GP PTS GD 1 - England 7 21 +20 2 - Albania 7 14 +4 3 - Serbia 7 10 -2 4 - Latvia 7 5 -9 5 - Andorra 8 1 -13 1 qualifies / 2 in playoffs

Latest news and analysis

England's Eze hails impact of Tuchel, Arteta on his game

Eberechi Eze likened Thomas Tuchel and Mikel Arteta's intensity levels and has hailed the impact they have had on his game.

Who would win the 2026 World Cup if it kicked off today?

Here's how ESPN FC's writers and analysts feel about the state of the tournament right now and which teams look ready to walk away with the trophy.

England's Tuchel says big nations take World Cup 'for granted'

Thomas Tuchel said top countries take qualification for major tournaments "for granted" after England extended their perfect World Cup campaign by beating Serbia 2-0 at Wembley on Thursday.

England offer glimpse of attack without Kane vs. Serbia

The England boss publicly declared that Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden couldn't all play effectively in the same lineup, and Thursday's 2-0 win over Serbia offered some justification of that view.