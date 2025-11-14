Julien Laurens explains why the feud between Kylian Mbappe and French rapper Orelsan might be down to a misunderstanding. (2:04)

Kylian Mbappé has withdrawn from the France squad and is returning to Madrid to have scans on his injured ankle, the French Football Federation announced on Friday.

The Real Madrid forward, 26, scored two goals against Ukraine on Thursday in Paris to seal the 2018 World Cup winners' place in the 2026 edition.

His brace took his career goal tally to 400, but he will not play in Les Bleus' next game away in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The decision, taken by Didier Deschamps and the Real Madrid medical staff, to send him home was justified by the fact that his ankle is still swollen and hurting him. It has been the case for some time.

Kylian Mbappé has withdrawn from the France squad hours after scoring a double against Ukraine. Ibrahim Ezzat/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He will have scans in Madrid later on Friday, though sources have told ESPN there are no serious concerns about the injury.

The Mbappé news comes shortly after fellow Madrid player, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, was confimed to have left the French training camp with a minor muscle injury.

Real Madrid play Elche on Sunday Nov. 23 before travelling to Athens to face Olympiacos in the Champions League on Nov. 26.