In March 2025, we delivered the fourth installment of our Premier League MVP rankings, aimed at tackling a mighty question: Which players rank as the most important at the division's top clubs?

We used a simple combination of ability and tactical factors to assess how crucial the players were to their teams and ranked the top 15 accordingly. Naturally, the best, most consistent and most present players filtered toward the top, while also allowing room for the most tactically crucial individuals to receive credit, too.

Now we've revisited the subject for a fifth installment, intrigued to see how things have changed. Football teams have to weather plenty of storms over the course of half a year, often changing, tweaking and recalibrating around injuries, absences and fluctuations in form.

So, we've reranked the players at England's traditional "Big Six" clubs, checking in on how things have transpired since March. Who has risen to the fore and increased his stock, and who, conversely, has dropped off? To begin, here are a few notes about the methodology.

Who are the best players on your club? See if you agree with our choices. Getty Images

Why 15? Well, with 11 first-team players starting any given match, this should allow for those squad positions that aren't 100% cemented. Any long-term injury absences will be noted separately and not considered for the ranking.

Who is eligible? The minimum minutes cut-off is 300 minutes, which isn't a particularly high bar. For context, most key players who have stayed fit have already surpassed the 1,000-minute mark. Previously, we had considered only Premier League minutes for this ranking, but this season we decided to include the Champions League, too. That's in recognition of the fact that amid the increasingly congested schedule, even the top teams have to mix and match their XIs across the competitions to stay healthy. Note that in Manchester United's case, the old rule of 300-plus Premier League minutes applies, as they are not in European competition.

How did you rate the players? A ranking like this will always be somewhat subjective, but efforts were made to consult experts on each club to help shape the rankings in accordance with our methodology.

Are stats involved? Statistics proved a powerful tool in backing up our assertions, with Opta's data used throughout and Gradient Sports' grades and physical data aiding the process, too. Please note that unless stated otherwise, all referenced statistics such as minutes played, goal contributions and tackles, etc. are a combination of Premier League and Champions League play.

How hard is it? Some of the decisions are glaringly obvious, but others not so much. Comparing players across different position groups is a difficult task. Within the context of a squad, though, it's possible to get a feel for who is the most integral.

I disagree wholeheartedly with your decision to put X below Y. Will you change it? Of course people will disagree, and a lot of this is subjective, but it's only a bit of fun.

Enough of that. On with the rankings.

Laurens: Losing Gabriel Magalhães is the last thing Arsenal want Julien Laurens gives an update on Gabriel Magalhães' fitness as the Arsenal defender was taken off during Brazil's game vs. Senegal.

ARSENAL

Arsenal went big in the summer transfer window, spending approximately £250 million on eight new signings in a bid to ramp up the title pressure on Liverpool and Manchester City. Mikel Arteta's core squad remains the same, but it's now supported by a deep cast of superb options that gives this list a very different look to last time.

MISSED THE CUT: The headline here is no Martin Ødegaard. It feels bizarre to construct a list like this without the club's captain, but the reality is he's spent a lot of 2025 injured, failing to hit the minimum-minutes threshold (300) to make this list. Kai Havertz, Ben White and Ethan Nwaneri also drop out due to a lack of minutes, and Thomas Partey has departed the club. Elsewhere, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Piero Hincapié and Christian Nørgaard haven't featured enough. All of this makes plenty of room for the Gunners' glut of summer signings, shaking the ranking up considerably.

15. Cristhian Mosquera (New!)

Mosquera was signed with one eye on the future, as Arsenal's center back duo of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães is impenetrable when fit. But some early-season injury niggles for Saliba have opened the door for Mosquera to play over 400 minutes -- 85 of which came at Anfield in September -- and he generally has acquitted himself very well when needed.

14. Noni Madueke (New!)

A two-month knee injury disrupted what was a very promising start to Arsenal life for Madueke. The winger stepped in ably on the left flank and then on the right, delivering a particularly excellent performance in the 3-0 demolition of Nottingham Forest in September. He'll be fit again soon and eager to pick up where he left off.

13. Gabriel Martinelli (-7)

Due to some minor injury issues and increased competition for places, Martinelli's grasp on a starting berth has loosened considerably. That results in a massive drop in the rankings, from sixth to 13th, which is representative of the fact he is now seen as more of a pacey, impact substitute than a key starter.

12. Eberechi Eze (New!)

Perhaps last summer's most heartwarming signing -- Eze stated he has "unfinished business" at Arsenal, having been released by the club at age 13 -- the England midfielder has made a solid if understated start. His tally of one goal and two assists so far won't grab any headlines, but he has been able to assume Ødegaard's mantle and keep the Gunners moving forward.

11. Mikel Merino (+2)

Merino has arguably taken up the honor of "ultimate squad player" for Arsenal, as his ability and willingness to play such a variety of positions makes him so valuable to Arteta. Already this season he has played several different roles in midfield and stepped in up front, just as he did last term. He's athletic, tactically intelligent and a huge threat from set pieces.

10. Leandro Trossard (+1)

In contrast to Martinelli, Trossard has raised his game in response to Arsenal signing new forwards -- and, as a result, Arteta continues to turn to him, no matter the occasion. His seven goal contributions lead the team, highlighting his ability to step up and deliver; he's also a willing tactical mind, able to carry out any instruction the manager gives him.

9. Viktor Gyökeres (New!)

Arsenal finally made their big move in the striker market last summer, signing Gyökeres from Sporting CP for a fee of €63 million plus add-ons. It's a hefty amount that creates expectation, and an honest assessment would be that the Sweden international hasn't delivered on that just yet. Six goals in 13 games is respectable enough, but there are levels Gyökeres can reach -- both in goal scoring and in open-play impact -- that he's falling short of for now.

David Raya has been superb this season, but others have been better. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

8. David Raya (-2)

If Raya were to read this ranking, he might legitimately ask how on earth he ended up falling down to eighth. He is, after all, one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers and in good form. His problem is simple: Seven Arsenal outfielders are in imperious form, including the entire back four that keeps his goal so safe.

The idea that a keeper has a quiet afternoon if he doesn't make any saves is a myth, but Raya's just not getting the opportunity to grab the headlines right now.

7. Riccardo Calafiori (+7)

It's taken a little longer than desired (largely due to injuries), but Calafiori is now showing the breadth of his skill set in an Arsenal shirt, and in doing so, he has changed the fabric of the team. The Italy international's take on the role of left back is a liberal one, as he spends quite a lot of his time darting into midfield or buccaneering into the box from what looks like a No. 10's spot. That's not to say he's a defensive liability -- he does his bit -- but more that he is Arsenal's wild card on the ball, and an incredible one at that.

6. Jurriën Timber (+4)

Timber has been the outstanding fullback not just in this Arsenal squad, but across the entire Premier League so far this season. He rampages up and down the right flank, bringing intensity to everything the Gunners do. His 51 tackles and interceptions lead the team by a distance and he's a positive in attack too, netting two goals and assisting once.

5. Martín Zubimendi (New!)

The early evidence suggests that Zubimendi is Arsenal's long-awaited missing piece in midfield. He can do it all. Only the two center backs have completed more passes than his 785, and his pass mastery has proved crucial in seeing out a number of tight games already. Zubimendi has covered the most distance of any Arsenal player so far this season (147.27km, per Gradient Sports), only Timber (51) has made more tackles and interceptions (38), and he has scored a couple of goals.

What more can you ask for?

4. William Saliba (-1)

Saliba dropping a spot despite Ødegaard's absence might look odd at first, but it comes down to two simple things. First, he has had a slightly disrupted start to the season due to injuries, preventing him from gaining steam and finding his best form. Second, his central defensive partner has leapt above him because he has marked himself out as especially crucial in other areas. That leaves the France international in fourth at this stage -- low by his standards but still very high overall.

3. Declan Rice (+2)

Arteta recently labeled Rice a "total footballer," reveling in the expanded influence the England international now has in midfield for Arsenal. Rice's exceptional set-piece delivery speaks for itself, but Arteta was likely referencing the fact the player has become a more impactful passer in midfield -- possibly compensating for Ødegaard's absence.

The 26-year-old tops the team for progressive passes (133), chances created (27), and is joint top for assists (4). He's also a willing defender (30 tackles and interceptions) and a physical force, covering 146.1km, the second most on the team (per Gradient Sports).

2. Gabriel Magalhães (+2)

Gabriel is a good example of what this ranking is trying to achieve as, although you'd struggle to say he is the outright second-best player at Arsenal, his overwhelming influence on this team's core attacking weapon -- set pieces -- makes him a hugely important figure. No Premier League player has accumulated more xG from set pieces since the start of the 2023-24 season than the Brazil defender (7.39), and he already has five goals and assists from these situations this season.

To cement his value, he's a near-ever-present in the country's best defensive unit, having played the most minutes (1,317) of any outfielder. Arteta will be crossing his fingers and toes that the injury he sustained on international duty with Brazil isn't too serious.

1. Bukayo Saka (+1)

Last time we ranked Arsenal's players, Ødegaard was No. 1, so his injury-enforced absence this time around opened up a spot at the summit. Serious consideration was given to Gabriel or Rice for the honor, but in the end, Saka felt like the simple -- and correct -- choice.

He is still Arsenal's go-to goal scorer for now, and is the one to pick the lock against stubborn opponents. He takes responsibility in the final third in a way no one else does, and his left-footed corner deliveries are key to the threat the team carries. Stepping up as captain in the absence of Ødegaard has looked a natural step for the Hale End academy product as his influence continues to grow.

Should Estêvão be starting for Chelsea? The ESPN FC TV crew debate if Estêvão should be starting for Chelsea after coming off the bench to help Chelsea beat Wolverhampton 3-0.

CHELSEA

Chelsea have broken their cycle of constantly changing managers, retaining Enzo Maresca for a second straight campaign, but that doesn't mean things have been steady and calm. The Blues have a lot of young players they're looking to integrate, made big changes to the squad as usual, and are facing a unique situation compared to other Premier League clubs in that the summer's FIFA Club World Cup (which they won) created an unprecedented fixture schedule for them to negotiate.

MISSED THE CUT: Arguably Chelsea's most special player, Cole Palmer, doesn't make the list. As with Ødegaard's absence from Arsenal's ranking, it's purely down to the fact that injuries have ravaged the start to his campaign, meaning he misses the minimum minutes threshold (300).

Five others drop out of the ranking since March. Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson have all departed the club; Levi Colwill might not play a minute this season due to an ACL tear; and Roméo Lavia's continued injury troubles prevent him from impacting the team. Elsewhere, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, Tyrique George, Facundo Buonanotte and Benoît Badiashile haven't played enough to feature; Josh Acheampong and Jorrel Hato have but miss the cut as they're not influential enough yet.

15. Jamie Gittens (New!)

Swapping in directly for Sancho is Gittens, whom he has effectively replaced in the squad. Gittens has featured in 12 games but is nowhere close to nailing down a consistent first-team spot. He has an explosive skill set, but it is still developing and he seems better suited to an impact role off the bench for now.

14. Andrey Santos (New!)

Like Gittens, Santos is far from a key starter for Chelsea, but he has featured in plenty of games. Injuries to Lavia and Essugo have automatically sealed the role of fourth central midfielder in this squad for the Brazil international.

13. Tosin Adarabioyo (+1)

Adarabioyo has proved a shrewd pickup on a free transfer in 2024, as he has been able to fill in the gaps in defense amid a slew of different injuries to others. A solid, Premier League-level center back who is comfortable on the ball, he's a handy player to have in the squad amid a very busy schedule.

12. Robert Sánchez (-1)

Many expected Chelsea to sign a new goalkeeper last summer, and although AC Milan's Mike Maignan was a target, Sánchez used the Club World Cup to deliver some excellent performances and prove he deserved another chance.

So far, it's been a mixed bag.

Aerially, he looks improved, stopping 16.1% of crosses into the box (only Newcastle United's Nick Pope has been more effective with 16.5%), but Gradient Sports gives him a paltry 57.2 shot-stopping grade (second-last among regular starters). His rash sending-off against Man United at Old Trafford in September marked his card, too.

11. Alejandro Garnacho (New!)

Garnacho endured a slow start to life at Chelsea, but that's what tends to happen when a transfer takes literally all summer to complete. After a few months of finding his feet, he's starting to step up to the plate. He has been given the starting nod in important fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, and recently put in his best performance to date against Wolves, setting up two goals in a 3-0 win.

10. Malo Gusto (+1)

Gusto used to get his minutes when Reece James was injured (so he played quite a lot), but these days they often play in tandem. Maresca likes the France international's versatility and will sometimes ask him and James to dovetail between right back and central midfield. Gusto has also found himself on the right wing at points, receiving the ball much higher up than you'd typically expect.

9. Trevoh Chalobah (New!)

Chalobah is a fine example of how quickly things can change in football. He has played the sixth-most minutes for Chelsea this season, having been crucial to success in the Club World Cup over the summer too, and was also recently called up to the England squad. And yet, he began this calendar year on loan at Crystal Palace!

Part of his ascent up the Chelsea ranks has been aided by injuries to center backs Colwill and Wesley Fofana, but he still has done well to take the chance presented and solidify himself in the manager's mind.

Estêvão has impressed this season and looks a real talent. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

8. Estêvão (New!)

So far, Estêvão has proved truly worth the wait. Chelsea secured the Brazilian teenager's signature in the summer of 2024 but had to wait a whole year for him to join. The suggestion was he'd need time to adapt, and Maresca has tried not to overwhelm him ... but every time he steps onto the pitch, magical things happen. His 95th-minute winner against Liverpool sparked scenes so jubilant that his manager sprinted down the sideline to celebrate with the players in the corner.

There's something special about Estêvão -- you can feel it when he steps onto the pitch -- and he is undoubtedly a rising star who could crack the top five of this ranking in 2026.

7. Wesley Fofana (+2)

Fofana is something of a special case in this ranking, as typically, a player who has only played about a third of the available minutes wouldn't rank inside the top 10. However, it's clear that Maresca views him as a first-choice center back; if he was fit and able to, he'd play every game. He's a very strong all-round defender, mixing good, accurate passing (91.1% accuracy) with a very strong aerial win rate (70.8%). His road back from a series of severe injuries has been long, but he's getting stronger every month.

6. Pedro Neto (+3)

Neto came in for some criticism during his first season at Chelsea in 2024-25, as 10 goal contributions in the Premier League wasn't seen as enough. Fair or not, it seems as though the Portugal winger has been fired up by that; he upped his level and is already halfway toward last season's tally, registering five goal contributions so far. He has marked himself out as an important outlet for the Blues to get the ball up the pitch, receiving more progressive passes (83) than anyone else, he's a strong ball carrier and has swung in some superb set pieces in Palmer's absence.

5. João Pedro (New!)

Only one summer signing has immediately developed a solid grip on a starting role in this Chelsea side and that's João Pedro. In fact, the Brazil forward has quickly made himself indispensable. His seven goals and assists lead the team, and his clever flicks and passes can bring the team to life in the final third. That's been especially valuable in the absence of Palmer's usual stardust.

Maresca has already shown he is ready and willing to use Pedro's immense versatility, moving him into different positions up front to see what works. More promising is that his teammates have adapted well to his skill set, which is pretty much the complete opposite of what Jackson offered.

4. Marc Cucurella (+2)

Cucurella consistently offers high energy, committed play and rarely misses games. The Spain left back has always had his detractors, as his style of play can come across as somewhat chaotic and he is prone to a head-scratching mistake, but his run of form since Euro 2024 has been superb, and that has helped to change perceptions of his ability. He is one of the few absolute constants in Maresca's XI, which automatically qualifies him as an important player, and his ability to bury a back-post header has dug Chelsea out of a few holes, too.

3. Enzo Fernández (+2)

Fernández's Chelsea career has been speckled with moments where his ideal role, or fit in the side, hasn't been clear -- but he generally navigates these periods and finds a way to make himself crucial once again. And he certainly feels crucial now. In fact, the degree to which he's excelling seems like it's flying under the radar of many neutrals right now.

Only João Pedro (7) has provided more goals and assists for this team and, per Gradient, he's the second-best passer under pressure (90.1 grade out of 100) and the best central midfielder when it comes to playing through balls (84.5 grade) -- in the entire Premier League! That £106.8 million record fee in 2023 is starting to look worthwhile.

2. Reece James (+9)

If club captain James is fit, this Chelsea team practically revolves around him in the first two thirds of the pitch. That is admittedly a big if, so the fans have had to learn to enjoy the good times while they last -- and they're in a golden period right now, as the England international defender looks phenomenal.

Only Moisés Caicedo (15) has played more games than James (14), illustrating how Maresca has managed his condition well. He has swapped between right back and central midfield effortlessly, even ending up at center back at the end of one match. Nothing fazes him.

1. Moisés Caicedo (+1)

With Palmer absent due to a lack of minutes, Caicedo's ascent to the top of this ranking was smooth. The intriguing question, then, is whether or not the Ecuador midfielder would have taken this spot even if Palmer hadn't been injured for most of 2025-26.

Some may sniff at that notion on traditional grounds: Scoring and creating is the hardest part of football, so those who do so consistently should always be considered the most valuable. But the scope and breadth of what Caicedo does for this team makes him an interesting challenger: He has played the most progressive passes (107) in Premier League and Champions League, he leads the league for interceptions (26), and is, remarkably, joint second in the team for goal contributions (5).

Nicol: If Liverpool don't play well, Wirtz doesn't play well Steve Nicol believes that Liverpool will only get the best out of Florian Wirtz when the whole team improves around him.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool's summer was tumultuous. The defending champions spent over £450 million on seven players and broke the British transfer record (including add-ons) twice in the space of a few months, first to sign midfielder Florian Wirtz for up to £116 million, then to sign striker Alexander Isak on deadline day for £125 million. The squad also grieved the tragic death of Diogo Jota, which had a massive effect on players' form early this season. All of this has made Arne Slot's job as manager incredibly complex, and he has struggled at times to piece together an ideal team. That's very much reflected in the rankings.

MISSED THE CUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Darwin Núñez, Luis Díaz and Caoimhín Kelleher have all left the club, so exit the rankings. The final name to drop out is Curtis Jones, who has started only four notable games this season.

15. Alexander Isak (New!)

Fifteenth in this list certainly isn't where a £125 million British-record transfer is supposed to be, but the reality is that his Liverpool career has barely even started. Zero pre-season, a couple of small injuries and the great form of Hugo Ekitiké have kept the Sweden international mostly on the sidelines so far. His position will be interesting to revisit when we publish the next ranking in March.

14. Milos Kerkez (New!)

From one summer signing to another ... and it's another bad-news story so far. Kerkez has struggled immensely following his move to Anfield, so much so that Slot had to take the left back out of the team in mid-October. It's not exactly all his fault. He was initially asked to play a tactically very unfamiliar role, which went poorly and seemed to shatter his confidence. But a bounce-back in form soon would put a lot of Liverpool fans' minds at ease.

13. Giorgi Mamardashivili (New!)

Liverpool continue to be the only one of the six clubs in these rankings to have two goalkeepers included, as Alisson's injury record demands the Reds pay the utmost attention to who their backup is. Mamardashvili has replaced the reliable Kelleher (who signed for Brentford) and already clocked up nine games, making some impressive saves during that time, but looking nowhere near Alisson with the ball at his feet.

12. Andy Robertson (+1)

In paying £40 million to sign Kerkez, Liverpool sent the very clear message that they're ready to move on from the 31-year-old Robertson ... or so they thought. The Scotland international has now been parachuted back in to steady the ship and done fairly well. He's a much better passer and is much more comfortable shifting inside to play in a back three in buildup, so there are plenty of minutes in store for him yet.

11. Conor Bradley (New!)

Following Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool's new homegrown right back is a tough act. At least Bradley has had about six months to wrap his head around the task at hand. But he's a very different style of player to his predecessor; a firmer defender, a quicker runner and more naturally inclined to stay wide.

Bradley is basically an actual fullback, rather than a hybrid midfielder. The way he contained and infuriated Real Madrid's Vinícius Jr. in the Champions League will live long in the memory.

10. Florian Wirtz (New!)

On paper, there are not nine players better than Wirtz at Liverpool, but until he is fully integrated into Slot's system and the Premier League in general, this is as high as he can go. The Germany international started the season as a No. 10 but struggled to put his stamp on games. He covered ground and never shied away from taking possession, but the end product never came. He has had more success operating from the wide areas -- first from the right against Eintracht Frankfurt where he assisted twice, then from the left against Real Madrid where he created five chances -- but both of those games were in the Champions League.

The Premier League still waits to witness his best.

9. Cody Gakpo (+2)

Gakpo has started the season looking like a man who knows his starting job is in danger, and to his credit, he has produced the goals and assists to win games for the team. Only Mohamed Salah (7) has more goal contributions than the Netherlands international (6), and his 1,035 minutes played make him the joint-fifth most used player. Will this still be the case in March when we rerank?

Alexis Mac Allister has struggled this season after a fine last campaign. Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

8. Alexis Mac Allister (-4)

This is an uncomfortably low spot for Mac Allister, who has dropped four spots due to a poor start to the season. Whether he has been nursing an injury is unclear, but it's been odd to watch a player who is usually so good on the ball and so active off it instead being bypassed by opponents, over and over again. For the past few years, the general rule of thumb has been that the Reds play better when Mac Allister is on the pitch, and Slot will be hoping normal service will resume soon.

7. Ibrahima Konaté (=)

There's been a lot of speculation surrounding Konaté's future as his contract expires at the end of the season. And that could go some way to explaining some shocking performances. There have been multiple games where he has passed the ball directly to opponents, or just tripped over as he's chasing a marker in space. Galatasaray, Crystal Palace and Manchester City are three of a number of sides to profit from his mistakes.

It's a minor wonder he stays seventh in the ranking considering that, but he's been helped by the fact that almost everyone below him has been out of sorts too.

6. Mohamed Salah (-5)

Liverpool fans were in dreamland in April when Salah's long-hoped-for, two-year contract extension was announced. Fast-forward to November and it feels more like hell. The Egypt international does, remarkably, lead the club with eight goal contributions, despite playing way below his expected level. But it's worth pointing out that many of those goals and assists have come late in games that he has barely impacted, and that his overall influence is on the wane.

Salah is lagging in pretty much every statistical category: goals, assists, xG, chances created, even touches per 90. And he's not just down compared with last season's tallies; he's running at a career low in all of them. Slot has tried playing him into form to no avail, while benching him on Champions League nights didn't do much either. Could December's Africa Cup of Nations be the catalyst for him to finally find form?

5. Alisson (+1)

It's no coincidence that Liverpool won their first five games of the season in shaky fashion while Alisson was fit. He is, and has always has been, a brilliant bail-out mechanism for the defense. His combination of one-vs.-one prowess, clean shot-stopping and excellent distribution just take this team up a notch. As good as the Reds' backup goalkeepers generally are, they're no comparison to Alisson.

4. Hugo Ekitiké (New!)

Ekitiké's career at Liverpool started brilliantly, as he netted a phenomenal strike in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace, then followed that up with goals against Bournemouth and Newcastle United. His silky dribbling and incredible eye for a flicked pass make him more than just a striker; he's a complete, roaming forward who brings the attacking midfielders into play and facilitates some beautiful passing moves. He has, though, cooled off a little in the past month, and with Isak straining for the chance to prove himself, Ekitiké can't take too long to refind form. Healthy competition will keep them both on their toes.

3. Ryan Gravenberch (+2)

It was obvious from the moment Liverpool's season started, back in August in the Community Shield: The Reds do not function properly without Gravenberch. He's such a presence in midfield, capable of doing so many different things, that he has been able to paper over the cracks that have appeared in an unbalanced, tactically deficient system. Physicality, ball carrying, positional discipline and threaded passing -- he's got the lot.

While it's wonderful to have this kind of player in your ranks, it's important that Slot finds a way to gradually lessen the team's reliance on the Netherlands international powering the entire team. If last season is any indication, Gravenberch will succumb to fatigue in 2026 -- and that would leave Liverpool scrambling for solutions down the stretch.

2. Dominik Szoboszlai (+8)

Very few Liverpool players have upped their level this season compared with last, but Szoboszlai is certainly one of them. That feat is made all the more remarkable by the fact he has had to play three distinctly different positions (attacking midfield, central midfield and right back) in order to solve problems for Slot. But no matter the role, scenario or opponent, the Hungary international has played brilliantly -- in fact, at times he has bailed the entire team out.

It's one thing for a midfielder to show almost equal ability playing as a No. 10 and as a deeper, more defensive protector; it's another thing entirely for him to put career-long right backs to shame by moonlighting there and showing incredible back-post awareness and positional discipline. That he's managed to do what he's done, given the situation, is incredible.

1. Virgil van Dijk (+1)

Ascending smoothly into top spot and taking Salah's place is Van Dijk. There's perhaps a case to be made for both Szoboszlai and Gravenberch here, but sometimes it's best to not to get too clever.

Van Dijk remains a colossus at the back for Liverpool, a leading voice to the players and a symbol of the club off the pitch. He has spoken eloquently about the team's difficulties, about the sorrow Jota's tragic passing caused, and how the squad have rallied around one another as a result. In difficult moments, your most important players stand tall and provide a guiding light. The 34-year-old has done so by putting in some typically strong performances on the pitch and rallying his colleagues off it.

Why Erling Haaland is Man City's 'key' to chase the title Shaka Hislop reflects on Erling Haaland's contribution to Manchester City and why he's the "key" for chasing Arsenal in the title race.

MANCHESTER CITY

Man City have spent 2025 overhauling a squad that, quite suddenly at the end of 2024, looked old and ragged. Across January and the summer transfer windows, City signed 10 first-team players for a combined cost of approximately £330 million. Unsurprisingly, that has mixed up their top 15 considerably.

MISSED THE CUT: A remarkable seven players drop out of this edition. Of those, Éderson, Manuel Akanji and Ilkay Gündogan have left the club; Omar Marmoush, Rico Lewis and Mateo Kovacic haven't hit the minimum minutes threshold (300) this season; and defender Abdukodir Khusanov was left as the odd man out.

There's also no place for new signings Rayan Cherki, Rayan Aït-Nouri and James Trafford as they haven't played enough, while Nathan Aké is firmly on the fringes of Pep Guardiola's squad.

15. Savinho

Savinho has slipped down the rankings because he's been unable to sustain a consistent impact on his team, whereas at least one other winger has. The Brazil international is extremely talented, but only scored two goals last season and hasn't found the back of the net this term yet. It's a pretty obvious area in need of improvement and a good place to start if he wants to make himself a proper fixture in this XI.

14. Oscar Bobb (New!)

Almost all of Bobb's 2024-25 was wiped out by a broken leg, so it's been pleasing to see him make up for lost time at the start of 2025-26. He's a fearless dribbler who excels in tight spots, and has a connection with Norway international teammate Erling Haaland to lean on in the final third.

13. Rodri (New!)

Rodri once ranked No. 1 on this list, but the last 12 months have not been kind to him. A torn ACL sustained in September 2024 wiped out his campaign, and since then he's struggled with a few routine tweaks and pulls. Guardiola will be desperately hopeful to see the best version of Rodri at some stage this season, but for now, he's in a fight to crack the starting XI, let alone be considered a key cog.

12. Matheus Nunes (New!)

After missing out so many times as an honorable mention, Nunes finally makes the top 15 at the fifth attempt. Playing right back probably isn't what he had in mind when he joined back in 2023, as he'd starred for Wolves as an all-action midfielder before then, but he's done what Guardiola has asked of him and has steadily emerged as a decent full back.

11. Tijjani Reijnders (New!)

Reijnders excited everyone with a couple of standout performances in the opening weeks of the Premier League season, but has cooled off a bit since. He has some defensive limitations -- positioning, rather than application -- that may need to be ironed out before he can truly fly in the Premier League, but the way he glides across the pitch, passing the ball and running so smoothly, will always delight spectators.

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma (New!)

Donnarumma was a blockbuster addition to this City squad over the summer, but also a curious one. While he's a phenomenal shot-stopper, the Italy goalkeeper has never been comfortable with the ball at his feet. Historically that latter skill has been a non-negotiable for Guardiola. So far, through 12 games, Donnarumma has been a slightly above average shot-stopper (he's saved 0.5 more goals than expected based on the shots he's faced) and an average distributor (his Gradient passing grade of 57.2 is 10th among regular starters).

You get the feeling the true impact of Donnarumma's arrival won't be decided either way until the latter stages of the season, as he's made one thing especially clear through the years: He's a big-game player.

9. Nico O'Reilly (New!)

It's heartwarming to see that among a sea of star names, an academy product is proving one of the most impactful and positive players that City have. Since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, O'Reilly has the best Premier League win percentage of any regular City starter (73.7% from 19 games.) He brought physicality and speed to the team in a moment of dire need, as well as a temporary solution at left back (though it's threatening to become permanent.) Now, he's a full England international too.

8. John Stones (New!)

It's always something of a puzzle to place Stones in this ranking, as he is all three of the following: Excellent, tactically crucial, and very injury prone. Since the start of last season, he's played just 871 minutes in the league -- for contrast, teammate Joško Gvardiol has played almost 4,000. When fit and available, Stones can transform the way City play for the better, but he's increasingly absent more than he's present.

Jérémy Doku is starting to look a real threat on the ball. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

7. Jérémy Doku (+5)

Doku has taken a huge leap this season, adding genuine end product onto his dynamic, zigzagging runs. The winger's performance in the 3-0 win against Liverpool just before the international break was devastating, in which he won a penalty, scored from range and turned Conor Bradley inside out in a way that, just days previously, Real Madrid's Vinícius Jr. could not. The Belgium international is third in the Premier League this season for open play expected assists (2.14), highlighting the leap in his impact, and is even flourishing despite the fact he's being asked to play an unnaturally narrow role for tactical reasons.

6. Bernardo Silva (-2)

Silva was named captain this past summer as Guardiola admitted: "I didn't like what I saw last season." Whether that's a veiled dig at the previous skipper Kyle Walker, or a more general comment on the team's malaise is unclear, but the manager clearly thought that Silva could lead this fresh chapter.

There's clear logic to that, as the Portugal midfielder has always been both hugely popular and a tremendously hard worker, but it's fair to say his on-pitch impact is fading somewhat: He's averaging fewer than one pass into the penalty area per 90 (0.83) and fewer than three shot-creating actions per 90 (2.66) for the first time in his career.

5. Nico González (+2)

González had an up-and-down start to life at City after joining for £52 million from FC Porto on deadline day this year, initially impressing before moving to the bench for the run-in. Guardiola explained why in the summer -- "with the ball, he has to move less; I don't like holding midfielders who move a lot" -- and the message appears to have landed, as the former Barcelona academy graduate has nailed down a spot in the XI following some superb performances.

He is, for all intents and purposes, the backup for Rodri. While that's a heavy crown to bear, his 2025-26 performances suggest he's starting to embrace the task.

4. Rúben Dias (-1)

Dias rarely gets injured, so in a central defensive group that tend to get injured quite a lot, that's a bit of a superpower. It's one of the reasons he plays so many minutes and has ended up anchoring the defense. The other reason is that he's a leader, an organizer and, when it comes down to it, an excellent box defender. There are some positional mishaps in his game higher up the pitch, but they don't rear their heads often enough to be a major concern.

3. Phil Foden (+2)

Foden endured a poor 2024-25 campaign by his own high standards but still remains high up in this ranking because so many things were changing around him. This time, he has retained a high ranking because he's back to playing at a high level, which is made all the more impressive by the fact he's now operating in a deeper midfield position and taking on a new(ish) tactical role for Guardiola.

The England international has become a more important cog in the team's deep buildup play, playing as a No. 8 midfielder who drops toward the center backs to get the ball. Despite this adjustment, he still has proved a threat in the final third, notching five goals and assists in the Premier League and Champions League.

2. Joško Gvardiol (=)

Is this the season Gvardiol finally transitions to be a center back full-time at City? Thanks to the emergence of O'Reilly and signing of Aït-Nouri at left back, the Croatia international no longer has to moonlight on the flank in order to aid the team, freeing him up to return to his best position.

He's an excellent, all-round central player and will presumably continue to rise from here -- although he probably won't rise in these rankings, as there's surely no way of unseating the man sat atop it.

1. Erling Haaland (=)

While uncertainty has reigned over most positions in this squad across 2025, one place that has been utterly unaffected is striker. Haaland is top dog in this team and arguably more important than ever. The Norway international has scored 19 goals in the Premier League and Champions League already.

He has looked devastating and unerring when streaking through on goal to finish one-vs.-one with goalkeepers, bullied a series of unfortunate center backs and looks to be really enjoying Cherki's tendency to look for through balls. Their relationship is budding nicely, and although Cherki did not qualify for this edition due to a lack of playing time, his rise is one to watch for when we revisit this in March. Any player who is important to Haaland is automatically important to City.

Are Manchester United getting smarter with their transfer deals? Mark Ogden explains why there's optimism around Manchester United's transfer strategy after turning down the chance to sign Chelsea's Roméo Lavia.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Manchester United entered 2025 in the midst of a rebuild, vowing to spend less and focus on growing young talent, but the second half of the season was so incredibly poor, culminating in the Europa League final loss and a 16th-placed Premier League finish, that the strategy seemed to pivot. The summer then saw them spend big on prime attacking talent in an attempt to haul themselves out of the slump. How will those additions shake up the top 15?

MISSED THE CUT: As with their cross-city rivals Manchester City, a whopping seven players drop out of this edition. André Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund have all departed the club in some form; Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee are buried at the bottom of the depth chart; and Noussair Mazraoui misses out due to injuries preventing him from meeting the minimum minutes threshold (300). Backup goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is the only qualifying player who doesn't make the top 15, as he has been benched.

15. Manuel Ugarte (-11)

Ugarte barely factors into Amorim's thoughts these days, starting just two Premier League games so far this season. That represents a big fall from grace for the defensive midfielder because when we last checked in in March, he had a first XI spot cemented.

14. Patrick Dorgu (New!)

It was always going to be tough for a player as inexperienced as Dorgu to immediately thrive at Manchester United. The Denmark international has had some good moments in 2025 and offers an explosiveness that the defense otherwise lacks, but is still very clearly a work in progress.

13. Harry Maguire (-2)

Maguire has continually found ways to contribute throughout his Red Devils career and has lasted longer at the club than most thought possible, but 2026 will surely be it. He's a handy figure to have in the squad, but just 344 minutes across four starts in a contract year tells the story.

12. Mason Mount (new!)

Injuries have largely rendered Mount's career at Manchester United a disaster since joining in 2023, but this season he has proved quietly useful. Amorim likes him because he can trust him. He knows the midfielder is tactically intelligent and a willing presser, so often fields him in big games where the team's structure and pressing patterns are vital.

The trouble is, the minutes he is getting may taper off as the campaign wears on, because they're currently at the expense of ...

11. Benjamin Sesko (New!)

As with any young, expensive new signing entering the Manchester United stratosphere, it's important to afford them patience. Over the last few years, it's been a tough place to settle into and succeed in -- especially for a striker. Amorim is certainly taking it slow with the Slovenia international, opting not to field him in big games (Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur) but letting him loose against the "lesser" sides. Sesko has repaid his manager with some good performances -- he was particularly good against Sunderland -- and two goals. It's enough for now, but as the season wears on, expectations will rightly rise.

10. Casemiro (New!)

Casemiro didn't crack the top 15 in March because Ugarte had fully usurped him for a spot in Amorim's midfield, but credit to the 33-year-old Brazil international: he's perked up, found form and stolen the spot back. Casemiro is back to being the obvious choice to partner Bruno Fernandes in the center, and has even offered real value on the ball -- Gradient give him an 83.5 (out of 100) for passing, which is the third-highest at the club.

9. Leny Yoro (+3)

Yoro might be the least-talked-about member of United's central defensive corps, and considering he's a young player making his way in the game, that's probably a good thing. He's fast, is able to stand dribblers up one-vs.-one and make life tough for them, and he passes the ball fairly well, making him a nice fit for the right center-back role in Amorim's back three. All he has to do is keep steadily improving.

8. Diogo Dalot (-5)

Dalot's fall in this ranking looks spectacular, but it's really just a product of injuries affecting his availability and the club recruiting a couple of excellent players who deserve to slot in ahead of him. That said, 2026 may bring about a scenario where the Portugal full back's standing is truly affected by the direction United are heading, as Amorim is clearly seeking more explosiveness and attacking incision from his wing backs -- hence the recruitment of Dorgu and use of winger Amad Diallo in those roles.

Senne Lammens has strengthened Man United's defense after arriving in the summer. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

7. Senne Lammens (New!)

The fact new goalkeeper Lammens features this highly so early is representative of two things: First, he's made a huge, positive impact since arriving this summer; and second, there aren't that many outfielders who have made themselves indispensable.

Amorim gave him a month to settle in at Old Trafford and picked his first game (Sunderland at home) wisely, hoping he'd get off to a good start. That strategy has paid dividends, as fans are already raving about his shot-stopping and cross-claiming abilities.

6. Amad Diallo (-4)

Amad ranked second in the last edition of this ranking, reflecting the fact that not only was he in flying form, but outside of him (and Fernandes) Manchester United had very little offensive spark. Unfortunately for the Ivory Coast international, things changed soon after. He sustained a bad injury that wiped out most of the rest of his campaign, then in the summer the Red Devils spent approximately £200 million to bring in some new attacking talent.

Amad is still clearly one of this team's better players, but he's no longer absolutely key, so he drops four spots.

5. Luke Shaw (New!)

It's tough to argue that Shaw is one of United's outright best five players, but he finds himself in the top bracket because he has marked himself out as tactically important. So much of United's buildup play flows through their left side, and therefore through Shaw. He's involved in four of the team's 10 most-common passing combinations, effectively dictating the first phase of play from center back. Despite some defensive positioning issues this strategy throws up, it's a clever use of his skill set.

The 30-year-old's injury record suggests he could not physically handle a wing back role, so playing a less demanding position and effectively filling in while Lisandro Martínez recovers from an ACL tear makes sense.

4. Matthijs de Ligt (+4)

De Ligt is in the midst of a brilliant individual season. For the first time since arriving for £38.5 million in 2024, he's fully justifying the hype that surrounded his move and career path, which took him from Ajax to Old Trafford, via Juventus and Bayern Munich. The Netherlands international is the only player in the squad to have played all 990 minutes of this Premier League campaign.

Amorim has a habit of substituting center backs, but he never takes De Ligt off; he's ideal for the central role in the back three because he's a great box defender and is strong in the air, winning 65.6% of his aerial duels. When shifted to the right, his passing ability is good enough to carry out the role.

3. Matheus Cunha (New!)

Cunha's talent is undoubted; you could see from his debut, at home to Arsenal, that his touch and grace in tight spots was a level up on what United had been accustomed to.

The only frustration for him since his summer move has been a lack of goals. He has scored only once in 10 appearances, having plundered 15 for a struggling Wolves team last season. It was noted at the time of his transfer that those numbers would likely drop due to the way he was outperforming his xG, but this has been a starker fall than expected. Regardless, he has quickly become a key man for Amorim.

2 Bryan Mbeumo (New!)

After a complex and lengthy chase for Mbeumo's signature, resulting in a transfer fee that could reach £71 million with add-ons, United needed the Cameroon striker to start fast. Thankfully, he has. Indeed, he has immediately become integral to this team: He's the club's top scorer in the Premier League with five goals and has received the most progressive passes (97) of any United player, highlighting how often they get the ball to him.

His combination of speed and unerring finishing is nothing new to the division -- it was on display for years at Brentford -- but the way he has taken this new, more pressurized environment in his stride is impressive.

1. Bruno Fernandes (=)

Some things never change. Since pretty much the moment he arrived, Fernandes has been Manchester United's best and most important player.

Over the years he has carried an incredibly heavy load for the team. There was a time when he was literally Plan A, B and C in attack; no other route seemed particularly viable. That strain has lessened now thanks to the additions of Mbeumo and Cunha, but rather than rest, he has been asked to drop deep in midfield and solve the Red Devils' ball progression issues instead.

As ever, Fernandes tops a series of creative and passing statistics by miles: progressive passes (84), key passes (29), passes into the final third (70) ... the list is a long one.

Tighe praises 'impressive' Udogie & Odobert combination at Spurs Sam Tighe talks about Thomas Frank's impactful decision to sub on Wilson Odobert and Destiny Udogie for Spurs against Man United.

TOTTENHAM

It's all change at Spurs for 2025-26, who replaced Europa League-winning manager Ange Postecoglou with Brentford's Thomas Frank in the summer. Frank has put his own tactical stamp on the squad, which in turn has changed the importance levels of several players and produced a new No. 1 in this ranking.

MISSED THE CUT: Six players drop from March's edition, and four of them are huge names: Son Heung-Min, who departed for LAFC; injured pair James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski, who are both out with long-term injuries; and Dominic Solanke, Postecoglou's first-choice striker, who hasn't hit the minimum minutes cutoff of 300.

The other two names to drop are defenders Kevin Danso and Archie Gray, while loan striker Randal Kolo Muani doesn't make it in, as he hasn't passed 300 minutes.

15. Brennan Johnson (-1)

Johnson was Tottenham's Europa League final hero in May, but he has endured a tough start to this season, visibly struggling for confidence at points. A particular blow came in early November, as while the winger was in the midst of a good game against FC Copenhagen (in which he'd scored), he was given a straight red card for a reckless tackle. With Mohammed Kudus a key man on the right and Wilson Odobert rising on the left, Johnson very much feels like a backup right now.

14. Lucas Bergvall (+1)

Bergvall has huge potential, but hasn't yet had much of a look in under Frank. The 19-year-old Sweden international has been tried in a variety of roles -- including an odd match as the No. 10 -- but nothing has stuck so far. He's in the rotation for now.

13. Rodrigo Bentancur (-4)

Bentancur has been a source of frustration among Spurs fans this season. Just 9.3% of the Uruguayan's passes have been progressive, the lowest of any Tottenham midfielder, and his 2.88 combined tackles and interceptions per 90 in the league is a career-low mark for him.

Just before the international break, Frank finally experimented with taking him out of the XI. A sign of things to come?

12. Richarlison (New!)

If there's one area of this list that feels guaranteed to be different come March 2026, it's at striker. Richarlison is currently the only one ranked, but that's mostly because he's the only one with enough minutes to qualify. He's done a reasonable job leading the line early in this campaign, but it's clear Frank is trying to get Kolo Muani up to fitness and form, while £65 million-man Solanke is quietly recovering from injury in the background.

11. Wilson Odobert (New!)

Of the many young players Spurs are hoping take a leap this season, Odobert is perhaps best placed to do so. And the early signs are really good. The winger's dovetailing with left back Destiny Udogie on the left flank has looked a big positive over the last month, and his goal contributions are starting to perk up too.

10. Djed Spence (+1)

It has taken Spence several years to really bed in at Spurs, but now the full back is absolutely flying. His performances have been so good at points, he's currently in line to go to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with England. That's an impressive feat considering he hasn't actually nailed down a spot in the best XI, but the fact he's almost equally good at left- and right-back has worked to his benefit, as he is frequently asked to step in for one of Pedro Porro (right) or Destiny Udogie (left).

9. Pape Matar Sarr (New!)

Sarr has looked pretty good when he's played this season, which has often prompted the question from fans: Why hasn't he played more? While 829 minutes is hardly a paltry tally, the midfielder has been a victim of Frank's insistence on playing both Bentancur and João Palhinha up until very recently. Now, with that pairing broken up a bit, perhaps Sarr can kick on further and take the midfield to another level.

8. Guglielmo Vicario (-2)

Vicario's name is never far from an intense conversation among Spurs fans, as the goalkeeper's form often fluctuates violently throughout seasons. Recently he's been excellent, making impressive saves and looking less vulnerable in the air than usual, but rewind two months and questions were being asked -- most notably, should 22-year-old backup Antonin Kinsky be given an opportunity?

Until the Italy international plays to a high level for a more consistent period, he'll remain outside the top five of these rankings.

Xavi Simons arrived this summer and has received mixed reviews. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

7. Xavi Simons (New!)

In an ideal world, Simons would be top three in this list. The type of player he is -- a skillful, creative difference-maker in the final third -- should be among the most valuable. But for various reasons, he has sputtered at Spurs so far. The first issue is that he's not receiving enough passes, the second is that he's adapting to a new league after a £52 million summer move from RB Leipzig, and the third is he's still developing as a difference-maker; he is no ready-made savior able to take up Maddison's mantle and fly.

There's much more to come from Simons; if it clicks into place over the festive period, he could be in line for a huge boost come March's re-ranking.

6. Pedro Porro (+1)

Porro is a walking juxtaposition in the context of this Spurs team, as he is both crucial to the way they play, but also frequently questioned over his positioning and defensive application. No regular Tottenham starter plays a higher percentage of progressive passes (20.1%) and he's formed an early bond with Kudus on the right flank. He's also a vocal leader in this pack, an excellent set piece taker and is generally very influential on his teammates. But the various positions he's asked to take up during build-up make his defensive duties harder to cope with, and he is too often caught out of position or beaten at the back post.

5. Destiny Udogie (+5)

There's a marked difference to this Spurs team with and without Udogie. To call him transformational might be a bit strong, but the team can attack with much more variety when he's on the pitch. A natural two-footer, he brings thrust to overlapping attacks wide on the left but can also happily tuck into midfield or make an underlapping run into the box. He and Odobert's winger-fullback combinations are improving quickly, and by the end of the campaign could be a key component of this XI.

4. João Palhinha (New!)

As with Porro, the discussion around Palhinha is very much double-sided. On the one hand, he offers incredible defensive protection: He physically dominates in midfield, with only Chelsea's Caicedo (46) making more tackles and interceptions than the Portugal international (40) in the league so far. That's perfect for Frank's strategy, but then, that strategy has been questioned.

Why isn't the midfield more creative, or more progressive in its passing? Palhinha is central to that issue: Just 11.1% of his passes are classed as progressive, the 14th-worst mark among Spurs players alone. Ultimately, despite his flaws, Frank regards him as absolutely crucial to his plans, and he's very good at what he's very good at, so he ranks highly in this list.

3. Micky van de Ven (-2)

Van de Ven's combination of quality and sheer pace made him the most vital Spurs player under Postecoglou's watch, as the extremely high defensive line utilized made his miraculous recovery abilities vital. But under Frank, the defensive approach is a little more reserved, so the Netherlands international's value to the team takes a slight hit.

That doesn't mean Van de Ven can't perform miracles in other ways, though. The remarkable goal he scored against FC Copenhagen, in which he travelled from box to box and beat six opponents before finishing calmly, will live long in the memory.

2. Mohammed Kudus (New!)

Tottenham spent £55 million to sign Kudus to the club from West Ham last summer and, pleasingly, the early signs are that he'll prove worth the fee. The forward has quickly become the go-to player in this attack: His four assists lead the team, and his 78 take-ons lead the entire Premier League.

If there's any concern about Kudus at all so far, it's that Spurs have quickly become too reliant on him to create chances and, for the sake of balance, need more from other players on the pitch.

1. Cristian Romero (+2)

In a team whose midfield is severely lacking in progressive passing options, Romero stands the most important player of all -- not only is he an excellent defender, but he's a brilliant, positive distributor of the ball, too. The Argentina international's 7.11 progressive passes per 90 is bettered only by his two fullbacks, one of whom regularly takes set pieces, and he can dictate a game from deep in a way Van de Ven -- or anyone else -- can't.

There have already been three games this season -- Aston Villa (H), Bodø/Glimt (A) and Monaco (A) -- where Romero's absence has correlated with Spurs struggling to play any sort of possession football. He is truly integral.