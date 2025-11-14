The 'ESPN FC TV' crew debate where there's space in Thomas Tuchel's 2026 FIFA World Cup England squad. (1:21)

England defender Marc Guéhi has withdrawn from the England squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Albania.

The Crystal Palace centre-half missed Thursday's win over Serbia with a foot injury and will not recover for the Group K finale in Tirana.

He has returned to his club for ongoing treatment in a bid to be fit for next Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves.

Thomas Tuchel has not called up a replacement, so will head to Albania with a group of 24.

A Football Association statement read: "Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has left the England camp and will not travel to Albania for Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

"The defender joined up with the Three Lions at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground earlier this week but has returned to his club to continue his rehabilitation."