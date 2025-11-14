England defender Marc Guéhi has withdrawn from the England squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Albania.
The Crystal Palace centre-half missed Thursday's win over Serbia with a foot injury and will not recover for the Group K finale in Tirana.
He has returned to his club for ongoing treatment in a bid to be fit for next Saturday's Premier League clash with Wolves.
Thomas Tuchel has not called up a replacement, so will head to Albania with a group of 24.
A Football Association statement read: "Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi has left the England camp and will not travel to Albania for Sunday's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
"The defender joined up with the Three Lions at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground earlier this week but has returned to his club to continue his rehabilitation."
Guéhi's absence means Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and Manchester City's John Stones could continue to build their partnership while Dan Burn, Trevoh Chalobah or Jarrell Quansah could come in if Tuchel wants to make changes for the dead rubber.
Tuchel's side are looking to close out the qualification period with a 100% record, having won their first seven matches without conceding a goal.
- England player ratings: Saka, Eze, Anderson shine against Serbia
- England offer glimpse of attack without Kane vs. Serbia
- England's Eze hails impact of Tuchel, Arteta on his game
Their place at next summer's World Cup is assured and the German has only three more matches to finalise his plans for the tournament.