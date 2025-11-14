Open Extended Reactions

The Republic of Ireland gave themselves hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup by beating Portugal on Thursday, and they might not even have to enter the playoffs.

Cristiano Ronaldo's red card and Troy Parrott's two goals saw Ireland surprise Portugal 2-0.

There is an unlikely but possible way for Ireland to land another blow on Portugal, and edge them to automatic qualification for the World Cup.

Can Ireland edge Portugal to automatic World Cup qualification?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal must beat Armenia to guarantee World Cup qualification Getty

Currently, and despite Thursday's shock loss where Ronaldo was red carded, Portugal top Group F of European World Cup qualification with 10 points.

Hungary are second with eight points, Ireland have seven points, and Armenia have two points.

This weekend, Ireland travel to Budapest where they must beat Hungary to keep any qualification hopes alive.

If Ireland beat Hungary 3-0, and Portugal are surprisingly beaten by Armenia, then they would be level on 10 points and a +4 goal difference.

Head-to-head would then be used to separate Ireland and Portugal, and it would favour the Irish.

That's because Portugal only beat them 1-0 last month with Ruben Neves' late winner. Ireland's 2-0 win on Thursday night means their head-to-head record would be superior, and would mean they top Group F and qualify automatically for the World Cup.

But Portugal beat Armenia 5-0 in their reverse fixture -- with two goals from Ronaldo who will be suspended for their next encounter.

A likelier scenario for Ireland is progression into the two-legged playoffs.

They still need to beat Hungary first, because a draw or a defeat will end their journey. But a win, and a win or a draw for Portugal against Armenia, would see the Irish finish second in Group F then progress into the playoffs against another nation who also finished second in their own group.

If Hungary beat Ireland, taking their points tally to 11, then Portugal would need to beat Armenia to finalise top spot in Group F and automatic World Cup qualification.

Troy Parrott: Hungary 'is the biggest game'

Parrott, the hero for Ireland on Thursday, came into the team to deputise for the injured Evan Ferguson.

The former Tottenham academy prospect has found goalscoring form since moving to AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands. "It means everything," he said after scoring twice to beat Portugal.

"I felt emotions scoring those goals that I've never felt before. I don't even have the words to describe them. It's really a special feeling. I'm over the moon.

"I know it's a bit of a cliche, but I think Sunday now is probably the biggest game. We gave ourselves a good chance to get into that second spot, so now all the focus is on Sunday."

Parrott added: "I've had a big night. I'm not frustrated with the past. It is still frustrating that I've had to wait a long time for a night like this, but it just goes to show I have a lot of belief in myself. To see it pay off is really special."