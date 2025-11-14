Julien Lauren believes the Lamine Yamal situation could be "easily figured out" if both Barcelona and the Spanish FA "speak to each other" to sort it out. (1:49)

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente played down any disagreement with Barcelona over the handling of Lamine Yamal but admitted communication between the two could be better.

The Spanish Federation released a statement on Tuesday expressing surprise after learning the 18-year-old had undergone a procedure on a groin problem without prior notification from the LaLiga club.

As a result they had to release the winger from their squad for World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey.

"The relationship with all the clubs is wonderful, although everything can be improved. We are doing excellently and we will continue to grow," De la Fuente told a news conference in Tbilisi.

"The best news is that he has 15 years left with us. We have to think about the present and the future.

"The present means relying on the players we have, winning and practically securing qualification -- and that's our focus.

"Everything can be improved and everyone will try to improve, but what we need to improve is our performance tomorrow. We're doing well and we need to keep improving."

De la Fuente may be looking for an improvement but his team have been near-perfect in qualifying, winning all four matches without conceding a goal, and if they avoid defeat against Georgia -- who have lost three of four -- they will set a new national record of 30 matches unbeaten.

Spain have not lost a competitive match which did not go to penalties since March 2024.

"What we aim for is to qualify for the World Cup regardless of the statistics. We want to win tomorrow to practically secure qualification," he added.

"I have such a strong attachment to these players that I want them all to be legendary.

"Above all, I want them to be remembered by everyone, to be a team like the one from 2008 to 2012, which was legendary.

"This team is on its way to that and these players have the chance to make history."

Spain will secure World Cup qualification if they beat Georgia and Turkey do not beat Bulgaria, or if they draw and Turkey lose.

But while De la Fuente talked up his players, Arsenal midfielder Martín Zubimendi was keeping his feet on the ground.

"Right now, I don't see myself playing in the World Cup. It seems crazy because we still have to qualify," he said.

"Even if we do everything perfectly, we're still dependent on other results. Right now, I'm just focused on us qualifying, nothing more."