Thomas Tuchel joked he was not sure he had yet earned the right to sing God Save the King, but the England boss said he would consider singing the national anthem at the World Cup.

The 52-year-old succeeded Gareth Southgate at the start of the year, becoming the third foreign manager to lead the men's team on a permanent basis after the late Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

Tuchel has led England to World Cup qualification with ease and made a positive impression since his first camp in March, when he said he needed to "earn the right" to sing the national anthem.

The German coach said then: "I will earn it with results, with building a group, with doing my job properly and by creating a feeling where maybe even you guys say at some point, 'Now it's time that you sing it, it feels like you properly earned it and you're a proper English guy now.'

"Maybe I have to dive more into the culture and earn my right from you, from the players, from the supporters, so everyone feels like, 'He should sing it now, he's one of our own, he's the English manager, he should sing it.'"

Tuchel has since helped England qualify for the World Cup with two matches to spare and Thursday's 2-0 Wembley win against Serbia extended their perfect Group K record to a seventh game without conceding.

Asked if he believed he had earned the right to sing the national anthem now, the England boss said with a grin: "You think it is already there? I will think about it."

Quizzed on whether he might sing God Save the King at the World Cup, he again smiled and said: "Yeah, maybe. Let's see."