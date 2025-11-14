Open Extended Reactions

Curacao are one point away from becoming the smallest-ever country to qualify for a World Cup.

The tiny island nation beat Bermuda 7-0 on Thursday to cement their place at the top of Group B in Concacaf qualifying on 11 points after five games played.

Just a point in their final World Cup qualifying game against second-placed Jamaica on Nov. 19 will be enough for World Cup history to be written.

How small is Curacao?

Dick Advocaat (left) and Curacao are on the verge of making World Cup history. ANP via Getty Images

The World Cup and dramatic underdog stories go hand in hand.

Think Iceland becoming the smallest ever country to qualify in 2018, Cape Verde securing their place for the 2026 tournament just last month or even Trinidad and Tobago's only appearance at a World Cup in 2006.

But, in Concacaf qualifying an incredible story is brewing as Curacao, a nation of just 156,115 people and a land mass of 444 km², which is smaller than the Isle of Man, find themselves just one game away from surpassing Iceland and becoming the smallest ever nation to qualify for a World Cup finals.

Where is Curacao?

Curacao is in the Caribbean Sea, north of South American nation Venezuela. However, they compete against Concacaf rivals rather than against South American countries.

It consists of two islands -- the Curacao mainland and 'Little Curacao' which is uninhabited.

Curacao only became its own autonomous nation in 2010 when changes were made to the Netherlands Antilles.

Dutch, English and the language of Papiamento are spoken in Curacao.

What Premier League links do Curacao have?

Dick Advocaat, the former Rangers and Sunderland boss, is the Curacao manager.

Despite the small population, Curacao remarkably boast a number of former top-flight players with ex-Rangers and Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna turning out alongside his brother Leandro Bacuna who has played in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

Current Borussia Dortmund striker Jordi Paulina registered a brace in their win over Bermuda. Middlesbrough's Sontje Hansen was also on the scoresheet in the 7-0 win which put Curacao on the brink of the World Cup.

Manchester United academy graduate Tahith Chong, currently at Sheffield United, has also turned out for Curacao during their qualifying campaign.

