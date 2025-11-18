Open Extended Reactions

Sport defies predictions, and seasons take unexpected twists and turns. It was only a few weeks ago, after a run of dramatic late wins, that everyone was handing the Premier League title to Liverpool; now, Arsenal look to be strong favorites. But things can change again, and the movers and shakers often turn out to be unexpected ones. Here is my selection of players who have been big hits in the 2025-26 season.

Martín Zubimendi is proving a class signing. The Spain international sits at the base of the midfield, dictating play and allowing Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze to assume more attacking roles in midfield. In contrast to some other big-money summer arrivals, he has needed no settling-in period and has even provided a goal threat from set pieces.

It looked like Dominik Szoboszlai might lose his place at Liverpool when Florian Wirtz arrived for £100 million in the summer, but perhaps sensing that situation, the Hungary international has been his team's best player, whether in his traditional midfield role or as an emergency right back, scoring that superb winner against Arsenal on Aug. 31. He has made it impossible for manager Arne Slot to leave him out.

play 1:49 Is Florian Wirtz 'lacking confidence' since Liverpool move? Craig Burley discusses Florian Wirtz's current form with Germany and how that's linked to his move to Liverpool.

Unpredictable and youthful, Chelsea need the immense midfield presence of Moisés Caicedo, who has put a shaky start at Stamford Bridge well behind him to become the commanding powerhouse he was at Brighton. Every club in the league could use him. Meanwhile, Pedro Neto has been the pick of Chelsea's collection of wingers.

One entirely predictable "main man" has been striker Erling Haaland, with 32 goals in 20 games for Manchester City and Norway this season. He also has an incredible 99 Premier League goals in 108 appearances, putting him on the verge of beating Alan Shearer as the fastest to the landmark figure of 100 goals. His conversion rate of chances is off the charts and, frighteningly, he seems to be getting even better.

City are also getting a tremendous boost from attacker Jérémy Doku, whose breathtaking wing wizardry ripped Liverpool apart on Nov. 9. He was just about impossible to defend in City's 3-0 win, another example of a player who has been improved greatly by Pep Guardiola's coaching.

play 1:55 Why Erling Haaland is Man City's 'key' to chase the title Shaka Hislop reflects on Erling Haaland's contribution to Manchester City and why he's the "key" for chasing Arsenal in the title race.

Man United's revival owes something -- at least in the eyes of this observer -- to the return of a fit Luke Shaw in defense, but the player who gives United more of an X-factor is Bryan Mbeumo, who has always dreamed of playing for United and plays like it now that he's there. The former Brentford forward looks a constant threat and has given Ruben Amorin's team a much-needed attacking boost. He has six goals and might even repeat the 20 league goals he got for the Bees last season.

Spurs have a diamond in Micky van de Ven, a defender with Olympic speed and six goals to his name, including a memorable solo effort against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League last week. Goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is having a good season too, playing especially well in the 0-0 draw at Monaco.

- O'Hanlon: Ranked: Europe's 10 worst transfers from this summer -- and the 5 best

- Who would win the 2026 World Cup if it kicked off today?

- Olley: What happened to the summer of strikers?

Midfielder Granit Xhaka looks like the signing of the season. His team have shocked everyone since returning to the top flight -- including his old club, Arsenal, on Nov. 8 in that 2-2 draw. An insight into the standards Xhaka demands from teammates came in an interview after the 1-1 draw with Everton on Nov. 3. Asked why his team had started badly, he said: "We trained poorly the day before and took that into the match. We have to train like we want to play."

With Xhaka on board, no one is tipping Sunderland to be relegated now. It was a spectacular coup for the Black Cats to get him only a year after he led Bayer Leverkusen to their undefeated Bundesliga title win. Twenty other clubs would have snapped him up.

Antoine Semenyo, with six goals in his first 11 Premier League games this season, is a big reason Bournemouth have started so well, despite losing £200 million worth of players. Fast, dynamic and direct, the former Bristol City attacker will attract offers from some big clubs next summer -- especially as he reportedly has a £65 million release clause. It has also been breakout Cherries season for silky midfielder Alex Scott, who was recently called up by England for the first time.

Another unsung hero is Ismaïla Sarr, who has helped soften the blow of Eze's departure to Arsenal last summer. Sarr, who will surely star for Senegal at the World Cup, has eight goals in 16 Palace appearances playing just behind the prolific Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Ismaila Sarr is a key part of Senegal's World Cup plans. KontentHaus/Getty Images

Iliman Ndiaye's goal at Sunderland last Monday was, for me, the best anyone has scored in England this season; Lionel Messi would have been proud of his marvelous dribbling at speed, going past the entire Sunderland defense on a 40-yard run before planting his shot into the corner. Jack Grealish has claimed the headlines for the Toffees so far, but Ndiaye might be even more valuable to them.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

The Bees lost Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa in the summer, and many pundits were forecasting that they would have a relegation battle on their hands. But Igor Thiago stepped up with nine goals in 12 appearances to fill the void as manager Keith Andrews and his hard-working team have defied the critics.

Danny Welbeck might be a veteran now, but has hit six goals in Brighton's past six games (two each vs. Chelsea and Newcastle). He is still very fit and, even at age 35, making him Harry Kane's deputy for England at the World Cup is not such a crazy idea, especially as he has won 42 caps in the past.

Fighting to avoid an instant return to the Championship, Burnley have been indebted to goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, who tops the Premier League with 46 saves already. The one he pulled off to preserve a 3-2 win over Wolves recently was magnificent, reaching behind him to stop a ball that had flashed past him on the line.

Newcastle fans wondered whether 6-foot-6 striker Nick Woltemade was a panic signing after so many other targets had been missed in the summer. But the Germany international has already become a cult figure with his classy flicks and touches, not to mention six goals for his new club. What he can't do, however, is run in behind like Alexander Isak once did, so his teammates are having to adapt to a different style of No. 9.

Nick Woltemade has replaced Alexander Isak admirably at Newcastle. MB Media/Getty Images

It is going to be a tough fight to stay up, but Leeds can rely on the consistency of Wales internationals Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu. Those two are a reason Leeds have been competitive, especially at home, but they need more from the forwards.

The Cottagers have the oldest squad in the league, but one very exciting youngster in Josh King. Used as a No. 10 midfielder, he has kept the higher-profile Emile Smith Rowe out of the team with a flair that gets fans out of their seats. He's one to watch.

Midfielder Emi Buendía looked surplus to requirements at Villa a few months ago. But an injury to Youri Tielemans opened the door for him, and he has responded with a series of eye-catching displays as Villa have put a shaky start well behind them.

Amid the turmoil at Forest, who have sacked two managers already this season, Elliot Anderson has established himself as a first-choice England midfielder under Thomas Tuchel, with the World Cup fast approaching. Not bad for a guy who was playing on loan for Bristol Rovers in the fourth tier of English football not so long ago.

It has been a difficult season, but homegrown prospect Freddie Potts' introduction has added control, energy and good decision-making to the problematic midfield area. Potts learned a lot on loan in the Championship with Portsmouth last season and is using it to good effect now as the Hammers start to show signs of a pulse.

New boss Joe Edwards needs to get a spark from players who have starred for the club in the past, such as João Gomes, André and strikers Hwang Hee-chan and Jørgen Strand Larsen. But the cause will be hopeless unless they shore up a very leaky defense.