Matheus Cunha says he feels "grateful" to be part of Manchester United following his great run of form under Ruben Amorim. (1:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes is a target for Manchester United, while Arsenal have joined the list of clubs eyeing Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi. Join us for the latest transfer new and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Paquetá: Tried to leave West Ham for Flamengo

- Aubameyang: Joining Arsenal rivals Chelsea a 'big mistake'

- Ederson: I wasn't happy at Manchester City anymore

Brazil international João Gomes has been identified as a player to strengthen Manchester United's midfield. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are plotting a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder João Gomes, Football Insider reports. The Brazilian is wanted by Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, who is looking to bolster his squad next summer. If Wolves -- who sit bottom of the Premier League table -- are relegated this season, they will very likely be forced into letting Gomes leave the club. According to Football Insider, Liverpool are also tracking the 24-year-old, who is contracted at Molineux until June 2030.

- Arsenal have entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi, TEAMtalk reports. The Germany international has been heavily linked with both Manchester United and Barcelona, following a strong start to the Bundesliga season. However, Arsenal are now said to have initiated contact with the player's agent, Jorge Mendes. BVB attempted to secure the 23-year-old's long-term future earlier this year with a contract extension, but talks stumbled after the club rejected his release clause request. His current deal is set to expire in 2027, potentially opening the door to a transfer next summer.

- Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Independiente de Valle defender Deinner Ordóñez, according to Fabrizio Romano. The 16-year-old is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge in January 2028, meaning he'll continue his development at the Estadio Banco Guayaquil for the time being. Chelsea fought off competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs to sign Ordóñez, who is an Ecuador Under-20 international. A centre-back by trade, he has also been capped at U15 and U17 levels but is yet to make his senior debut for either Ecuador or Independiente.

- Bayern Munich are prepared to let full-back Sacha Boey leave the club in the January transfer window, Christian Falk reports. The BILD reporter suggests that Juventus could be among Boey suitors this winter, having had a long-standing interest in him. As it stands, if a club comes in with a suitable offer for Boey, the German champions would be ready to negotiate. The Frenchman has started only five of Bayern's 10 Bundesliga matches so far this season.

- Newcastle United defender Fabian Schär could be on the move in January, according to Sky Germany. The Bundesliga has emerged as one potential destination for the Switzerland international, who is out of contract at the end of this season. Schär, 33, is unlikely to be offered an extension by Newcastle, meaning the club could opt to cash in at the next available opportunity.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:28 Gab and Juls rate Ruben Amorim's first year at Man United Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens look back on the first 12 months of Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United manager.

OTHER RUMORS

Manchester City are "keeping tabs" on Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo. Despite also being linked to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent days, the winger has not yet requested a move away. (Sky Sports)

AZ Alkmaar forward Troy Parrott, who scored both goals in Republic of Ireland's 2-0 win over Portugal on Thursday, is being tracked by a host of Premier League and Bundesliga sides. (Football Insider)

Mauro Icardi has entered into talks with Galatasaray over a contract extension. The Turkish club are keen for the 32-year-old to stay at the club beyond his current deal - which runs until the summer of 2026. (Sky Germany)

Despite being integrated back into the first team at Chelsea, defender Axel Disasi is still expected to leave Chelsea in January. (Sky Sports)

Newcastle United have renewed efforts to sign goalkeeper James Trafford, who could leave Manchester City in January. (TEAMtalk)

Free agent goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been offered to Parma by an intermediary. (Nicolò Schira)

Juventus and Inter Milan scouts were present at Lecce's recent matches to watch centre-back Thiago Gabriel. (Nicolò Schira)

Chelsea are plotting a move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the long-term future, who has a £100 million valuation. (Ekrem Konur)

Lazio are considering a loan move for Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. (Ekrem Konur)