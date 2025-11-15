Open Extended Reactions

Could this be the season that dominant reigning six-time champions Chelsea finally relinquish the Women's Super League (WSL) throne? Manchester City will surely think so. A comfortable 3-0 victory over Manchester United has added further proof that City -- looking ruthless, re-energised and reinvigorated under new manager Andrée Jeglertz -- are genuine title contenders.

City came agonisingly close in the 2023-24 season, missing out on the title on goal difference. Last season, however, a disappointing campaign left them fourth and without a manager. Hitting that low proved to be a turning point, and now City have surged upward, all the way to a four-point lead at the top of the WSL table.

The hosts gave United no chance in the Manchester derby at the Eithad Stadium, starting fast and exploiting their local rivals' weakened defence to apply real pressure on holders Chelsea. The performance was a clear statement of intent on the title race, with the club eyeing what could be their first league title in almost a decade.

Rebecca Knaak, returning from injury, opened the scoring by finishing off Khadija "Bunny" Shaw's expertly cushioned header, before the Jamaica international doubled the lead shortly after a brief spell of positive play from United. With City firmly back in control, England winger Lauren Hemp, making her first start since her September injury, added a third, completing a first-half demolition of United that ultimately settled the contest.

Though City were pulling the strings, United were on the back foot even before kick-off. This is the first time that United are traversing the UEFA Women's Champions League, playing in Europe either side of a massive domestic top-four clash, while City had a whole week to prepare. Naturally, with this being United's debut European campaign, there is a lot to navigate. Still, the derby, sandwiched between a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain and the upcoming trip to Wolfsburg, will have likely caused immense strain for the club.

Added to that, the absence of goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce -- sources have told ESPN she could be out for several weeks -- who won the WSL Golden Glove alongside Hannah Hampton last season, has left the inexperienced Safia Middleton-Patel with huge gloves to fill. Though she was instrumental against PSG, the cracks were evident against City, with the defence failing to have the same level of faith in the Wales international as her United States counterpart. City used that to their benefit and struck while United were finding their feet to seal a 3-0 lead going into the break.

Given how they looked last season, you'd be forgiven for thinking this City team is an entirely different side. Sources have told ESPN that there has been a considerable change and culture shift at the club. The introduction of Jeglertz, a proven winner with a lengthy career in women's football behind him, has been transformational. Last season, Gareth Taylor had lost the dressing room, and the club were in dire need of change. The club sacked the 52-year-old in February and appointed former manager Nick Cushing as interim after he led the team to their sole 2016 league title; however, little changed.

Man City ended their derby against Man United as a contest by half-time. They have a real chance of ending Chelsea six-year WSL dominance this season. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Jeglertz has an entirely different style. He wants players to have a say in tactics and problem-solving, urging them to take accountability for both successes and failures. Unlike his predecessors, it is not 'his way' but an amalgamation of ideas and decisions from players and coaching staff. The Swede has an open-door policy and has encouraged open and honest conversations with players, and it is clear to see, via body language, messaging, and results, that it is working. Last season, amid an injury crisis, the sunken forms of the players showed that all was not well, but now the turnaround is clear to see.

Man City shared videos on social media of Jeglertz's half-time team talk at Everton last week, when they were level 1-1. He was encouraging players to "hunt the ball back" and shift the mindset to a proactive approach if they lose the ball. He told them to "bring the energy" from the outset of the second half, and that energy powered them to a 2-1 win.

In his prematch teamtalk against Liverpool last month -- another 2-1 win -- in the Anfield dressing room, he commented on the level rising but wanted that to be the baseline for future performances. "If we drop 5%, it will be a tough game," he said. The messages are clear; the use of "we" reflects how he values the collective, and encouraging them to "always try to push" reinforces that desire for them to do well.

It is clear that players are on board and engaged with what the manager is directing, and results are reflective of its effectiveness. Despite an opening day defeat to Chelsea, City have won every game since, registering more victories than any WSL team thus far.

They also signed well in the transfer window following last term's injury issues by adding Jade Rose, Iman Beney, Sydney Lohmann and Grace Cliton to bolster the squad, so even when Hemp was out, they didn't miss a step.

Everything seems to be going City's way, and the case is building that they are in prime position to grasp the title. At this stage, they are four points ahead of Chelsea, who face Liverpool away on Sunday (stream LIVE at 7 a.m. on ESPN+ in the U.S.). Even a win on Merseyside for the champions will leave City at the top of the table with nine games played.

City failed to qualify for Europe last season, and some of their struggles in the league were likely compounded by the strain of competing in the Champions League last term. After all, Chelsea suffered their first loss against City in the Champions League quarterfinals, though the Blues eventually overturned the first-leg deficit to reach the semifinals.

This season, the absence of continental football will work in City's favour. Competing in the WSL alone is demanding enough without the added pressures of Champions League travel, preparation and fixture congestion. Chelsea, meanwhile, sit fourth after the first three of six games in the league phase with the knockout rounds and even potential playoffs, adding up to two extra matches, posing a real test. Such a schedule increases the likelihood of dropped points and could even end their domestic unbeaten run.

Chelsea are on a run of 32 league games without defeat, but recent draws against United and Arsenal show that the gap is narrowing, and City are among the teams best positioned to capitalise on that. Having defeated Arsenal and United, with Chelsea's attention now turning to European glory, City, backed by a re-energised squad, are firmly establishing themselves as genuine title contenders, ready to dethrone Chelsea and claim their first title in 10 years.