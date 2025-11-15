Raya: Premier League title too far away for Arsenal to think about (0:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has withdrawn from international duty with Italy due to injury, manager Gennaro Gattuso has confirmed.

Italy, who play their final World Cup qualification match against Norway on Sunday, will be without the full-back after Gattuso said it would not be "fair" on him or Arsenal to play.

"Calafiori left the training camp," Gattuso told Sky Sports Italia.

"We tried Calafiori, he had a few issues. I thank him for his commitment: he stayed here for a week, he could have played perhaps, but it wouldn't have been fair to him or Arsenal. We'll see who plays between [Gianluca] Mancini and [Alessandro] Buongiorno."

Riccardo Calafiori has withdrawn from the Italy squad. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal, who are top of the Premier League table with 26 points, play Tottenham Hotspur in the season's first north London derby on Nov. 23.

Calafiori's injury will come as a blow to Arsenal, who are already without Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Victor Gyökeres, Noni Madueke and Kai Havertz.

Italy need to win by nine goals or more against Norway in order to qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup.