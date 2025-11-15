Open Extended Reactions

United States forward Trinity Rodman's future with the Washington Spirit -- and in the NWSL -- is uncertain as she entertains more lucrative offers from abroad, meaning Saturday's NWSL semifinal at Audi Field could potentially be her last home game for the Spirit.

Rodman's contract with the Spirit ends next month and she has been fielding interest from Europe since the summer. She told ESPN's Futbol W earlier this year that she "always thought about playing overseas at some point in my career," and "it's just a matter of when."

Negotiations to keep Rodman in Washington -- or in the NWSL at all -- have reached an impasse due to the restraints of the league's salary cap.

The Spirit and other NWSL teams are unable to compete for Rodman financially under the current salary cap rules, and Rodman's agent has spoken with NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman directly about solutions, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Multiple sources confirmed to ESPN that Rodman has several serious offers from clubs abroad, including in England. Those clubs are not restrained by a salary cap, meaning they can offer exponentially higher salaries.

The NWSL's salary cap is currently $3.5 million per team for a roster of up to 26 players.

Rodman, 23, is arguably the NWSL's most recognizable star and the most high-profile American player.

She sprained her MCL on Oct. 15 and has not played for the Spirit or the USWNT since. She is available on the bench for Washington's semifinal vs. the Portland Thorns.

An NWSL spokesperson provided the following statement to ESPN:

"The salary cap, which has increased significantly in the past five years, is a critical part of our competitive framework and one of the reasons last weekend's quarterfinals were as great as they were. Anyone can win any day.

"The league is doing everything we can to keep Trinity in the NWSL. She's an excellent player and an important part of our league."

The NWSL salary cap is due to increase gradually to $5.1 million in 2030 per the terms of the collective bargaining agreement signed last year. The biggest year-over-year jump, from 2026 to 2027, coincides with the removal of team-provided housing and the expectation that players will be compensated more directly.

Changes to the cap are possible within the CBA. Each year's base salary cap could increase from revenue sharing, like it did this year when the original $3.3 million cap was increased to $3.5 million. The CBA also states the NWSL, in consultation with the NWSL Players Association, may increased the salary cap in any year or "reduce or eliminate the Salary Cap charge against the Team Salary Cap for certain roster classifications."

The language of the latter clause opens the possibility that the NWSL could create a rule to pay marquee players outside of the salary cap, like MLS' longstanding Designated Player rule.

ESPN reported last month that while there have been discussions about the idea of such a rule around cap-exempt players, according to multiple sources, there is no indication that the formation of a rule is anywhere close to happening.

Such a major change would require buy-in not just from Berman, but from team owners who compose the league's Board of Governors and vote on such matters.

The NWSL already lost another young star USWNT forward, Alyssa Thompson, in September, when English champions Chelsea swept in to acquire her from Angel City FC.

Chelsea paid a $1.4 million transfer fee and offered a significantly higher salary, multiple sources confirmed to ESPN.

Earlier this year, USWNT defender Naomi Girma left San Diego Wave FC for Chelsea in women's soccer's first $1 million transfer. Berman spoke to reporters a week after Thompson's surprise transfer to Chelsea.

Asked by ESPN if there would be increases to the salary cap or new rules created to pay players outside of the cap, Berman once again pointed to the NWSL's "value proposition" beyond salaries, as she has previously.

"We always are analyzing the entire ecosystem, monitoring the in-flows and out-flows of players, assessing the quality of talent in the league," Berman said.

"While I could understand the focus on the salary cap, the ways that players make decisions on where to play is a complex set of considerations, and we will always look at that not in a myopic way but holistically.

"We are quite confident that the value proposition that we offer to players is compelling and will continue to attract and retain the best players."