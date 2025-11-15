The 'ESPN FC TV' crew debate where there's space in Thomas Tuchel's 2026 FIFA World Cup England squad. (1:21)

Albania boss Sylvinho joked England's numbers are so amazing they are "disgusting" as he prepares to take on Thomas Tuchel's perfect World Cup qualifiers.

The back-to-back European Championship runners-up have reached next summer's tournament in style, winning all seven Group K matches scoring 20 goals and not conceding once.

Tuchel kicked off qualification, and his reign, with a 2-0 win against Albania, whose manager Sylvinho is expecting an even tougher test than they faced in March at Wembley.

"Unfortunately, I have to say they are stronger than six months ago," the former Arsenal and Manchester City left-back said.

"The numbers are amazing. It's disgusting! What can I say.

"But we are happy, we are going to face one of the best tomorrow and we are going to try to do our job.

"My players have confidence and love what they are doing on the pitch. We are going to prepare something, try to score and have a great match.

"I've heard in my life in 90 minutes of football, anything can happen."

Albania head into Sunday's match in Tirana buoyed by wrapping up second spot and a place in the World Cup playoffs, courtesy of their win in Andorra on and England's 2-0 victory against Serbia.

Sylvinho said: "They are in a completely different level [to us]. Don't make any confusion about us.

"We are very happy with our team, so we are for the first time going to play the playoffs in March, but it is completely different.

"Tomorrow is a great game, it's a difficult game as well. Great coach, love him, the way that he plays and also he has some of the best players in the world."