Manchester United manager Marc Skinner has called for improvements to the Women's Super League's (WSL) broadcasting process after a scheduled in-game interview was cancelled at the moment his side conceded the opening goal in their 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

City dominated the first half at the Etihad Stadium, scoring three times to secure the win and stay top of the table. They are four points ahead of Chelsea, who face Liverpool on Sunday.

Skinner had been preparing for a mid-game interview, a new initiative introduced by the league and broadcasters this season that has already drawn mixed reactions from managers, when United conceded a goal through Rebecca Knaak.

"There was even a moment today where I'm on the headset and we're not using it. I'm listening to commentary and the goal goes in and I can't do anything," he said afterwards, voicing his frustration.

"We have to refine the processes, the timings of it. I was doing an in-game and I ended up not having to do it because I had it on for a minute and I'm listening to Browny [Rachel Brown-Finnis] commentate on the corner and the goal and I'm like I can't communicate to my team."

While Skinner supports the idea of bringing fans closer to the action, he was unhappy that the current system disrupted his ability to manage during the match.

"They're going to look at the strategy behind that and how that works better, which I understand, and I appreciate and accept. But it just didn't work. I want to engage fans as much as possible but we need to look at realistically how it works," he added.

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers and London City Lionesses boss Jocelyn Precheur shared similar sentiments at the start of the season when they were asked to do a mid-game interview during the opening fixture.

According to the league, managers only have to do an in-game interview once during the season.

The loss marks United's second consecutive WSL defeat after last weekend's shock 1-0 loss to Aston Villa.

Despite City sitting seven points clear at the top, Skinner told the BBC he still believes his team can close the gap.

"We'll see at the end of the season. I still think you can catch them, " he said.

"I don't see anything exceptional with them. They're very good in the front line and can punish anyone but I think you can catch them. I think we've got to make up a gap."