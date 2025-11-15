Open Extended Reactions

England captain Harry Kane is confident everyone is on the same page as Thomas Tuchel looks to build a squad which believes they can win the World Cup together next summer.

Having qualified for the finals in North America with two matches to spare, Tuchel continues to look to forge a genuine feeling of "brotherhood" within the squad.

The trust in the collective efforts of the whole group has meant the likes of Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden started among the substitutes against Serbia at Wembley on Thursday night, with the pair coming on to help provide fellow replacement Eberechi Eze's late goal in another impressive 2-0 win.

Kane, though, feels it is an ethos which everyone is buying into.

England have qualified for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"It feels different in terms of how we work and how things things are, but I always feel like the environment has been a big part of our culture and what we tried to build," Kane said ahead of Sunday's final Group K qualifier in Albania.

"Even with Gareth [Southgate], that was a big identity that we had. We had that transition in between Gareth and Thomas and it has been a big difference.

"I think everyone feels ready to be part of it, they want to come and show what they can do in training and games. They want to obviously show the boss that they deserve to be picked for next summer."

Kane added: "It is mid-season, it is a brutal time for playing every three four days, and it is important that we still have our days to build on what we can into the summer.

"We only have two games left after tomorrow before we will be in pre-camp, and the squad will pretty much be announced.

"We probably have a handful of training sessions from now until then, so even players like Marc [Guehi] turning up this camp, even though he was injured, to kind of be around it.

"I think it is really important, because we haven't got a lot of time to get all the messages across from now until until the summer, and from that point of view, I think it's been fantastic."

The England captain himself feels things could not have gone much better for him on a personal level, as he continues to break records with Bayern Munich.

Kane said: "Obviously, I have had good moments throughout my whole career, but I think just on a whole, physically, mentally and obviously the goals, the way I am involved in the game, probably more than what I have been in other years, it has all come together nicely," he said.

"Playing for England, I always feel like I am playing for one of the best teams and getting big chances.

"Also with Bayern I feel we are in a really good moment, which helps me and helps me get chances and so far this season it has been really good."