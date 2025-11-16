Mauricio Pochettino explains why he's decided to recall Gio Reyna into his USMNT squad for the friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay. (1:43)

A goal and assist from Gio Reyna, who was earning his first start since July 2024, led the U.S. men's national team to a 2-1 win against Paraguay on Saturday at Chester, Pennsylvania's Subaru Park.

Kicking off with Reyna's headed effort that found the back of the net in the fourth minute, the USMNT rapidly took charge before the South Americans found a response shortly afterwards. By the 10th minute, Alex Arce leveled the scoreline through a headed effort of his own that made it 1-1.

Despite more possession and shots in the first half, the U.S. entered the midway break with the scoreline remaining level.

In the second half, the USMNT continued their attack-minded efforts. The additions of Diego Luna and Alex Freeman, among others, pointed to Mauricio Pochettino chasing a game-winner. By the 71st minute, pressure from Luna forced a turnover from Paraguay, leading to Folarin Balogun dishing out a pass to Reyna before receiving it back to make it 2-1.

With more added pressure in the final minutes, the USMNT nearly earned another goal, amid scuffles with their opponents in injury time, and were left with the narrow yet satisfactory 2-1 victory at the final whistle.

Looking ahead in their ongoing World Cup preparation, Pochettino and his U.S. roster will close out this month's international break with an additional friendly against Uruguay on Nov. 18.

Manager rating out of 10

Mauricio Pochettino, 8 -- The ever-tinkering Pochettino took a chance with another new XI -- perfectly highlighted by Reyna's start -- and it worked out in his favor. The manager's constant messaging has been about the team over the individuals, leading to plenty of different changes to his starters, and for now, we have to give him credit. Sure, the midfield looked shaky at times, and his roster at times struggled with physical counters, but they emerged nonetheless with a well-deserved win.

Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)

GK Matt Freese, 6 -- Not much that he could have done to halt Arce's header from close range. Aside from that, it was a quiet evening for the goalkeeper who only dealt with three shots on target.

DF Joe Scally, 7 -- A handful of good interventions for the young Bundesliga defender who was allowed to roam forward. It wasn't a career-defining performance, but it was enough to keep him in the race for a spot in the back three.