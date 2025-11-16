A goal and assist from Gio Reyna, who was earning his first start since July 2024, led the U.S. men's national team to a 2-1 win against Paraguay on Saturday at Chester, Pennsylvania's Subaru Park.
Kicking off with Reyna's headed effort that found the back of the net in the fourth minute, the USMNT rapidly took charge before the South Americans found a response shortly afterwards. By the 10th minute, Alex Arce leveled the scoreline through a headed effort of his own that made it 1-1.
Despite more possession and shots in the first half, the U.S. entered the midway break with the scoreline remaining level.
In the second half, the USMNT continued their attack-minded efforts. The additions of Diego Luna and Alex Freeman, among others, pointed to Mauricio Pochettino chasing a game-winner. By the 71st minute, pressure from Luna forced a turnover from Paraguay, leading to Folarin Balogun dishing out a pass to Reyna before receiving it back to make it 2-1.
With more added pressure in the final minutes, the USMNT nearly earned another goal, amid scuffles with their opponents in injury time, and were left with the narrow yet satisfactory 2-1 victory at the final whistle.
Looking ahead in their ongoing World Cup preparation, Pochettino and his U.S. roster will close out this month's international break with an additional friendly against Uruguay on Nov. 18.
Manager rating out of 10
Mauricio Pochettino, 8 -- The ever-tinkering Pochettino took a chance with another new XI -- perfectly highlighted by Reyna's start -- and it worked out in his favor. The manager's constant messaging has been about the team over the individuals, leading to plenty of different changes to his starters, and for now, we have to give him credit. Sure, the midfield looked shaky at times, and his roster at times struggled with physical counters, but they emerged nonetheless with a well-deserved win.
Player ratings (0-10; 10 = best, 5 = average)
GK Matt Freese, 6 -- Not much that he could have done to halt Arce's header from close range. Aside from that, it was a quiet evening for the goalkeeper who only dealt with three shots on target.
DF Joe Scally, 7 -- A handful of good interventions for the young Bundesliga defender who was allowed to roam forward. It wasn't a career-defining performance, but it was enough to keep him in the race for a spot in the back three.
DF Tim Ream, 7 -- A couple of moments in which Ream looked like he had a lack of pace, but it was still a positive evening for the defender, who halted several efforts and also provided some great long passes going forward.
DF Miles Robinson, 5 -- Lost his mark for the Paraguay goal and didn't need to lunge into a foul that earned him a yellow. Robinson should be given credit for his important clearances, but his decision-making was lacking.
MF Max Arfsten, 8 -- Antonee Robinson who? Arfsten looks more and more confident with each passing game, and the assist proved that on Saturday. Could he establish himself as a starter over Robinson?
MF Tanner Tessmann, 7 -- Could we give him a 6.5 for not fully locking down his area of the pitch? Either way, he did plenty of dirty work with his active all-around game.
MF Cristian Roldan, 6 -- Launched a shot on target and was involved with the build-up going forward, but also didn't fully control the center of the midfield. Needs to provide more if he wants to be a starter.
MF Sergiño Dest, 8 -- Often criticized for not having enough on the defensive end, the high-pressuring right back did well to help recover the ball. As expected, Dest was very active going forward and provided a dangerous shot.
AM Gio Reyna, 9 -- What more could you ask? With all eyes on the return of the promising name that has yet to live up to his lofty expectations, Reyna responded with a goal and assist in his first start in over a year.
AM Brenden Aaronson, 7 -- A quiet start to the game that then developed into a proactive performance in the second half. Connected well with the midfield and dished out some line-breaking passes.
FW Folarin Balogun, 8 -- Wasn't involved for most of the game that focused plenty on the wings, but waiting patiently in the second half, Balogun pounced on the game-winner.
Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)
AM Diego Luna, 7 -- Nearly had an assist and forced the turnover that led to the game-winner.
MF Alex Freeman, 6 -- Limited time for the right wing back that is still behind Dest when it comes to a starting position.
AM Timothy Tillman, N/A -- Handful of accurate passes in his cameo.
FW Ricardo Pepi, N/A -- Had a shot from close range that should have been a straightforward goal.
MF Aidan Morris, N/A -- Provided a couple of clearances and a successful dribble off the bench.
MF Sebastian Berhalter, N/A -- Limited touches for the late substitute.