Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino praised Giovanni Reyna as being a "nightmare" for Paraguay after providing a goal and assist in a 2-1 victory on Saturday at Chester, Pennsylvania's Subaru Park.

"[How he] reads the game and finds the free space in between the lines, I think that was a nightmare for Paraguay, and I think he did a very good job," said Pochettino post-game.

Reyna, 23, was earning his first start for the U.S. men's national team since July 2024. He scored his ninth goal in 33 international appearances in just the fourth minute when heading in a cross from Max Arfsten. He then played a key part in the winning goal in the 71st minute, centering the ball, which deflected off a Paraguay defender and found its way to Folarin Balogun to score.

- USMNT player ratings: Reyna impresses with 9/10 in return vs. Paraguay

Now with Borussia Mönchengladbach after an underwhelming end to his tenure with Borussia Dortmund, Reyna is still seeking to live up to lofty expectations having seen his career stall due to injury problems and a lack of regular minutes.

Saturday was his first start for club or country since Sept. 14 and just his second since March 1. And Pochettino said Reyna must earn more playing time at club level, with just three U.S. games remaining before he names his roster for the 2026 World Cup.

"He scored, he did a very good job. So happy with him," Pochettino said. "He showed why he started, and he has confirmed that he's a player that needs to improve, because he needs to play more in his club, but we can see today that he was great.

Regarding his goal and his first return to the national team camp since the spring, Reyna told TNT Sports post-game: "It was a perfect week, just honestly happy to be back, playing with this group, with this staff and a little gift for myself [with the goal]."

After a difficult start to Pochettino's tenure, the USMNT is now undefeated in its last four matches and continuing to build momentum ahead of co-hosting the World Cup in seven months' time.

Nonetheless, Pochettino believes there's still more that could be developed.

"I think we created chances, we were better. A team that I think is very competitive and difficult to beat," said the Argentine. "But that is not enough. We are happy, [but] we need to keep going, because we need to improve, improve, improve, and arrive to the World Cup in our best, in our peak."

Pochettino also said he was unhappy with a brawl that sparked in second-half stoppage time.

U.S. defender Alex Freeman and Paraguay captain Diego Gómez both tried to pick up a ball that rolled out during second-half stoppage time, and they started scrapping as both benches joined in. Paraguay's Omar Alderete, who was not in the game, was given a red card and American midfielder Cristian Roldan a yellow card.

"That type of situations are very, very, very dangerous, very dangerous situation. I think we need to pay attention, because anything can happen," Pochettino said. "I don't like [it], I don't like this type of situation. I don't know how it started, this. I cannot say nothing, because I need to watch or to see on TV, why it all started," said the coach.

Following the win, Pochettino and his U.S. roster will close out this month's international break with an additional friendly against Uruguay on Nov. 18 in Tampa, Florida.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.