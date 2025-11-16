Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona, Bayern, Man United fight for Vlahovic

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens look back on the first 12 months of Ruben Amorim's tenure as Manchester United manager. (1:28)

Open Extended Reactions

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid on his trail, while a move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is being considered by Tottenham Hotspur. Join us for the latest transfer new and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Paquetá: Tried to leave West Ham for Flamengo

- Aubameyang: Joining Arsenal rivals Chelsea a 'big mistake'

- Ederson: I wasn't happy at Manchester City anymore

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic is available on a free transfer in the summer. Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid are among the clubs in Europe keeping close tabs on the situation of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are yet to make progress on a potential contract renewal for the 25-year-old as they are unwilling to continue his current €12m-per-season deal, but would be open to signing him to an extension on a reduced salary. Less than two months remain before Vlahovic will enter the final six months of his contract, when he will be allowed to discuss a pre-contract agreement with teams from outside of the Serie A.

- A move for Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is being considered by Tottenham Hotspur. Football Insider reports that Spurs have identified the 24-year-old as an alternative to Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, as they continue to look for options to strengthen their right flank. It is reported that Kubo, who has scored one goal in 10 La Liga games so far this season and has previously been linked with Liverpool, could be signed by activating a €60 million release clause in his contract.

- Manchester United are planning to make two marquee midfield signings in the upcoming transfer windows, according to The Mirror. Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, 23, is reported to be the No. 1 name on their shortlist, and he is expected to be available for a transfer fee of less than £100 million. The Red Devils also remain keen on 21-year-old Brighton star Carlos Baleba, though the Seagulls would demand a fee worth at least £100 million.

- Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester United are leading the race to sign Olympiakos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis, according to Nicolo Schira. The trio of Premier League sides are all reported to be interested in the 18-year-old, who is also on the radar of Napoli. Mouzakitis has been capped seven times by Greece at senior international level, and it is reported that an offer worth €30 million would be required to persuade his side to let him go.

- Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy is set to explore a move away from the club, reports TEAMtalk. It is reported that Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Man United could be offered the chance to land the 29-year-old due to a release clause in his contract, but whether the Red Devils enter the race would hinge on how much they feel such addition would impact the playing time of Benjamin Sesko. Meanwhile, Nicolo Schira says that a club in Saudi Arabia is "ready" to make a three-year contract offer to Guirassy worth €20m-per-year.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:12 Laurens: Losing Gabriel Magalhães is the last thing Arsenal want Julien Laurens gives an update on Gabriel Magalhães' fitness as the Arsenal defender was taken off during Brazil's game vs. Senegal.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea are considering a late swoop to secure a loan move for Real Madrid striker Endrick, who is currently close to joining Lyon. (Cadena Ser)

- Real Madrid and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown. (Bild)

- Santos forward Neymar could consider a move away from the club in January when he is set to become a free agent. (Fabrizio Romano)

- There will only be a move from Barcelona for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane if they do not renew the contract of 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski. (Sport)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Both Sunderland and Brentford have enquired regarding a potential move for AC Milan striker Santiago Gimenez. (Calciomercato)

- Arsenal are in the race for Feyenoord midfielder Quentin Timber, who is the twin brother of Gunners defender Jurrien. (Caught Offside)

- An agreement over a new three-year contract is close to being reached by AC Milan and center-back Fikayo Tomori. (Nicolo Schira)

- Internazionale are interested in a €10 million deal for Genoa wing back Brooke Norton Cuffy, 21, who arrived in the Serie A from Arsenal in 2024. Inter also remain in the race for Norton-Cuffy's teammate in midfielder Morten Frendrup. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is keen to bring Fulham winger Adama Traore to the London Stadium. (Football Insider)

- Al Ahli have no plans to part ways with striker Ivan Toney in January. (Goal)

- Bayern Munich are planning to offer attacking midfielder Lennart Karl a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Crystal Palace and West Ham are among the teams interested in Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza. (Football Insider)