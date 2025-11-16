Open Extended Reactions

HONG KONG -- In their quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time on merit, Singapore's destiny remains very much in their own hands.

On Tuesday, the Lions take on Hong Kong at Kai Tak Stadium with both teams -- currently tied on eight points at the top of Group C in the Asian Cup qualifiers -- aware that victory will seal a berth at the continent's premier international tournament, which will next take place in Saudi Arabia at the start of 2027.

A draw, however, will take things down to the final day of qualifiers next March.

Singapore's only previous appearance at the Asian Cup came in 1984 when they featured by virtue of being the hosts.

The fact that they are in the positive position they find themselves in has plenty to do with Song Ui-Young and his heroics last time out.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to India, where Singapore had played almost the entire second half with a numerical advantage only to gift the opposition a 90th-minute equaliser, the Lions would pull off a remarkable 2-1 win over the same opponents in the return encounter away in Goa -- with Song netting twice in the second half to spark a stirring comeback.

While a South Korean by birth, there can be little argument around Song's ties to Singapore. After all, he has been living in the country since 2011 -- and it was only after careful consideration that he opted to take up citizenship a decade later.

Having made that decision, Song just wants to give back to those that have made him feel so welcome in the country -- and, for the moment, there is no better way than qualifying for the Asian Cup.

"I got citizenship in 2021. Now it's already past four [years] -- it's coming to five years," Song told ESPN. "The time has really passed very fast.

"Now I've got to this stage -- one of the biggest games for qualification [for the Asian Cup].

"I'm very thankful to Singapore and the fans and the people who helped me get Singapore citizenship. Now I'm at this stage, I'm very [honoured] and I appreciate it.

"For me, I'm doing my best to repay [everyone]. To help the team get the three points, and to put everything out there for the team, I believe is how I can pay back all the help I received."

The magnitude of what qualifying for the Asian Cup for a country as small as Singapore is not lost on Song, especially given he originally hailed from a nation widely regarded as one of the continent's traditional powerhouses.

Even then, after South Korea won the first two editions of the Asian Cup, they have never done it again in the 65 years since.

"When I was young, obviously being born in Korea, every time I played football as a kid, I was always watching the Asian Cup," the all-action midfielder recounted.

"So I know how big this tournament is and how important such games are in Asia.

"These games [the qualifiers] are [to get to] the Asian Cup. I know that, if we win and qualify for the Asian Cup, as a small country, it will really be a huge thing we achieve together.

"The pressure is there. The motivation is there. We're really well prepared to go out fully to get the three points."

At the age of 32 and with 14 years of professional football under his belt, Song is clearly a senior figure for Singapore -- even if he only made his international debut a few years ago.

Song welcomes this status, as well as the added level of expectations on him especially after his match-winning heroics against India, but insists not much has changed with how he usually approaches his game - even with the stakes at an all-time high.

"Now it's like I'm in the category of a senior player," he added. "I still try to approach all the players - young, medium-age or senior - comfortably.

"I don't have any ego or feel like I need to be respected as a [particular type of] player. I don't have those things. I try to approach all the players and be comfortable and close to each other.

"These things help us put in good performances on the field. As one of the senior players, I want to set a good example on the field.

"Hopefully, if we can achieve things together, it will definitely be great."