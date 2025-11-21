Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé has reached 75 games with Real Madrid and is in his best form since joining the club, but he still has a long way to go when compared some of Madrid's most historic goal scorers.

Mbappé is the standout player on Xabi Alonso's team and his goals are the reason why they are top of LaLiga and in the top eight of the UEFA Champions League's league phase.

The 26-year-old France captain is the top scorer in LaLiga, with 13 goals, and the second-highest scorer in the Champions League, with five. However, he has had a slight dip in an otherwise impressive scoring streak as he has gone two games in a row without scoring, against Liverpool and Rayo Vallecano.

Mbappé did get on the scoresheet in his most-recent match, scoring two in France's 4-0 win over Ukraine on Nov. 13 before withdrawing from the squad the following day. However, he is expected to be fit for Madrid's trip to Elche on Sunday (stream LIVE at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Mbappé's first 75 games with Real Madrid

Mbappé's goal tally puts him near the top of Real Madrid's all-time scoring charts when it comes to his first 75 games at the club, surpassing Karim Benzema, equalling Hugo Sánchez, and putting him closely behind Ronaldo Nazário and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 26-year-old has scored 62 goals in those 75 games, helping the team achieve a record of 52 wins, six draws, and 17 losses. Among those games are 14 in which he has scored two or more goals, and four hat tricks. All of this has been spread out over 6,140 minutes of play.

However, Mbappé has yet to make his mark in big games since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024. With him on their side, Los Blancos have only beaten Barcelona once (although he did score the opening goal in that 2-1 win last month) and have lost El Clásico four times. Against Atlético Madrid, they have one win, one draw, and two losses.

Benzema's first 75 games at Real Madrid

Benzema can't beat Mbappé in terms of goals or minutes, but he did participate in better results for Los Blancos against Barcelona and Atlético in his first 75 games at the club. Benzema scored 30 goals in that period after arriving from Lyon in 2009, had two hat tricks and seven games in which he scored two or more goals, and played 4,042 minutes.

He was also on the winning side against Atleti in all of his first four derbis and did not lose to Barcelona, accumulating one win and one draw against Madrid's biggest rivals. His overall record is 55 wins, 13 draws, and 17 losses at the start of his 14 years at the club, which ended with him leaving for Saudi side Al Ittihad as the reigning holder of the Ballon d'Or.

Hugo Sánchez's first 75 games for Real Madrid

Hugo Sánchez scored 49 goals in his first 75 games at Madrid (in 6,645 minutes of game time), fewer than Mbappé's 62 but a very respectable tally for the time. The Mexico great is at a disadvantage in terms of hat tricks (three, compared to Mbappé's four) and games with two or more goals (11 vs. 13).

His record stands at 47 wins, 14 draws, and 14 losses in his first 75 games since signing from Atleti in 1985, and he beat his former club twice and drew once against them, with no defeats in the derby. In El Clásico, he recorded one draw, one loss, and one win.

Ronaldo Nazário's first 75 games for Real Madrid

Ronaldo Nazário posted almost unbeatable numbers in his first 75 games with Real Madrid. He scored 52 goals, 10 less than Mbappé, and played only 5,890 minutes, almost eight full matches' worth fewer than Madrid's current No. 10. The Brazil great also scored two hat tricks and netted two or more goals in 10 games.

In terms of his contribution to the team, he won 46 games, drew 11, and lost 18, without winning a single game against Barça at that point (one draw and three losses); and with two wins and one draw in the derbis against Atleti.

Cristiano Ronaldo's first 75 games with Real Madrid

Unsurprisingly, considering he is the club's all-time top scorer with 450 goals, Ronaldo leads the way here. He scored 69 goals in his first 75 games, seven more than Mbappé and in 228 minutes less playing time, too. These are figures that no one has been able to surpass at Madrid.

Ronaldo scored six hat tricks in this period following his then-world record €94 million transfer from Manchester United and netted two or more goals in 20 games. The only blemish in this period is his record against Pep Guardiola's Barcelona, with three defeats, but he was on the winning side against Atlético four times. With him, Real Madrid won 59 games, drew 10, and lost six at the start of his glorious nine years there.

This article was originally published in Spanish by ESPN Deportes