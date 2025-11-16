LIVE: England look to close out qualification with perfect record

Open Extended Reactions

"Disgusting"

It's the word Albania boss Sylvinho used to hail England's recent form. And, he's right.

Winning all seven of their qualification games while scoring 20 goals and conceding none isn't just plain good. It is disgustingly good.

A spotless qualification record is all England have at stake in Sunday's clash in Tirana, with their spot at next year's World Cup already secured. While Albania haven't confirmed their spot just yet, their place in the playoffs is already secured.

England have just three games between now and their World Cup opener next summer, and this is their last competitive match. With systems still being solidified and playing spots still up for grabs, this clash is only a dead-rubber on paper.

Thomas Tuchel said he won't be experimenting in this international camp,but has opted to make seven changes to the side that beat Serbia on Thursday.

Jude Bellingham's benching was a big talking point from the game against Serbia, but he returns to the starting XI in place of Morgan Rogers. Jarrel Quansah is set to make his England debut while one-game old Nico O'Reilly keeps his place in the XI.

Tune in below for live updates