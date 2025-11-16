Erling Haaland says he's become an expert at handling the pressure of getting Norway to compete at major international competitions. (0:51)

Troy Parrott scored a superb hat trick as the Republic of Ireland snatched a World Cup play-off place from Hungary's grasp with a dramatic 3-2 win in Budapest.

Parrott cancelled out Daniel Lukacs' early header from the penalty spot and levelled for a second time after Barnabas Varga's stunning first-half strike.

He then snatched an unlikely victory in the sixth minute of stoppage time on a day when only three points were enough for Heimir Hallgrimsson's men to keep their dream alive.

Ireland rather than Hungary will take part in March's shoot-out by virtue of finishing in second place behind Portugal, who trounced Armenia 9-1 to clinch top spot.

The hosts, who led 2-0 in Dublin after 15 minutes before having to settle for a 2-2 draw, made a blistering start once again, taking the lead after three minutes.

Skipper Dominik Szoboszlai played the ball short to Milos Kerkez and after receiving the return pass, whipped a cross to the near post where Lukacs stooped to head past goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher.

Troy Parrott and Ireland celebrate his hat-trick and 96th minute winner over Hungary. Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland were handed a glorious opportunity to level when Norwegian referee Espen Eskas was advised to review Attila Szalai's challenge on Chiedozie Ogbene as the forward ran on to Dara O'Shea's long ball.

Eskas belatedly pointed to the spot and Parrott, whose two goals against Portugal had set up the final-day showdown at the Puskas Arena, took his time before calmly dispatching his penalty past Dénes Dibusz.

Firm in the knowledge that a point was enough for them, Hungary -- and Szoboszlai in particular -- cooled the tempo to retain possession and frustrate their opponents.

However, they injected pace with 28 minutes gone and it took a superb save from Kelleher to keep out Roland Sallai's shot from point-blank range after Szoboszlai had fed Lukacs to cross from the right.

Ireland's direct approach was making life uncomfortable for the Hungarians, but they fell behind for a second time with 37 minutes gone when Varga controlled Kerkez's cross 20 yards out before swivelling and smashing a left-foot piledriver high past Kelleher.

Ireland's fortunes took a further turn for the worse when Ogbene set off in pursuit of Parrott's inviting through-ball only to pull up clutching his hamstring.

Adam Idah replaced the Sheffield United forward, but with Liverpool's Szoboszlai going through his full range of tricks, Ireland's hopes were looking increasingly forlorn.

Idah had the ball in the net with 57 minutes gone, but after Kelleher had saved Sallai's audacious effort, Parrott controlled Finn Azaz's chipped 80th-minute pass brilliantly before lifting the ball over Dibusz to make it 2-2.

Kelleher saved from Szoboszlai late on, and although Dibusz denied Johnny Kenny a stoppage-time winner amid a late onslaught, he was powerless when Parrott ran on to Liam Scales' knockdown and stabbed home a priceless winner.