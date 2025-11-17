Scotland vs Denmark: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

One of the most defining games of football in Scotland's history comes to Hampden Park on Tuesday evening, as they Denmark, with a win sure to seal their spot at the World Cup next year.

Scotland could've been in a better position, but slipped up against Greece on Saturday, as they lost 3-2 in a game where they went down 3-0 in the second half.

Scotland are currently a point behind Denmark in Group C, and four points ahead of Greece. So, irrespective of the result at Hampden on Tuesday, they are guaranteed at least a playoff spot. However, for Steve Clarke's team, nothing other than a win will be on the agenda on an occasion like this in front of what is sure to be a raucous home crowd.

Denmark didn't capitalise on Scotland's slip-up in Greece, as they could only manage a 2-2 draw at home against bottom-placed Belarus, also on Saturday. .

For Scotland, Billy Gilmour continues to be a big doubt, with an injury he picked up in Serie A. He didn't feature against Greece and was thought to be a chance of featuring against Denmark, but there still remains a massive question mark on his participation in this game.

With regular starting goalkeeper Angus Gunn injured, 42-year-old Craig Gordon played in Greece, despite not making any competitive appearances this season for club or country. He is likely to keep his place in goal for this one as well.

Denmark's preparations for the game have also been disrupted by a sickness bug, which their coach Brian Riemer has said he is concerned. Joachim Andersen and Rasmus Højlund missed that draw against Belarus because of sickness, and a staff member has also been affected, so there is understandably concern over it spreading to the rest of the squad.

Here's everything you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on BBC Two and BBC Scotland in the U.K., Fox Sports in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and SonyLIV in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7:45 p.m. BST (1:45 p.m. ET; 1.15 a.m. IST, Wednesday, and 5:45 a.m. AEST, Wednesday).

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

VAR: Tomasz Kwiatkowski (Poland)

Expected Lineups:

Scotland (4-2-3-1)

GK: Craig Gordon

RB: Aaron Hickey | CB: John Souttar | CB: Scott McKenna | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: John McGinn | CM: Lewis Ferguson

RW: Ryan Christie | CAM: Scott McTominay | LW: Ben Doak

ST: Che Adams

Denmark (4-2-3-1)

GK: Kasper Schmeichel

RB: Rasmus Kristensen | CB: Andreas Christensen | CB: Jannik Vestergaard | LB: Patrick Dorgu

CM: Christian Nørgaard | CM: Pierre-Emile Højbjerg

RW: Gustav Isaksen | CAM: Christian Eriksen | LW: Mikkel Damsgaard

ST: Jonas Wind

Stats:

Scotland and Denmark have played each other 19 times. Scotland have won 11 of those 19 games, with Denmark winning seven.

Steve Clarke urges Scotland fans to drive team on in World Cup finals push

Steve Clarke urged the Tartan Army to "anticipate success" and drive Scotland to the World Cup when they host Denmark in a winner-takes-all clash.

Scotland World Cup qualification journey dented in Greece loss

Goals from Ben Gannon-Doak and Ryan Christie gave Scotland hope and they threatened an equaliser on several occasions.