Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to another World Cup, even though he didn't play in the game that sealed his country's spot.

Portugal secured their place at next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a 9-1 rout of Armenia on Sunday.

Ronaldo missed the match in Porto because of suspension -- but in his absence, Portugal ensured he would have the chance to appear at a record sixth World Cup.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the tournament kicks off next June and Ronaldo recently said it would be his last shot at winning the one major title to elude him. Assuming he retains his fitness, he is expected to be part of coach Roberto Martinez's squad, though he may yet be suspended for as many as two matches after being sent off in Portugal's 2-0 loss to Ireland on Thursday.

That surprise defeat meant Portugal had to beat Armenia to be certain of top place in Group F and hat tricks from Bruno Fernandes and João Neves ensured there would be no slipup.

"Today we saw our team back to its best: committed, supportive and executing the game plan excellently," Martinez told broadcaster RTP.

Hungary had the chance to overtake Portugal at the top of the group, but fell to a stunning late comeback from Ireland -- losing 3-2 in Budapest.

History makers Ronaldo and his great rival Lionel Messi will both appear at their sixth World Cup if they take part in next year's tournament.

They will surpass greats like Germany's Lothar Mattheus, who appeared in five.

Defending champion Argentina has already secured their place, while Messi fulfilled his career-long ambition by leading Argentina to the title in Qatar in 2022.

Ronaldo, who has won the European Championship and two Nations League titles with Portugal, is still to add a World Cup to a trophy haul that includes five Champions Leagues and league titles in England, Spain and Italy.

Though he is nearing the end of his career and has left top-flight European soccer behind to play in Saudi Arabia, he has continued to further embellish his remarkable career.

He led Portugal to the Nations League earlier this year and last month became the leading scorer in World Cup qualifying games with 41 goals.

Suspension denied him the chance to add to that tally Sunday, but there was no shortage of goals from Portugal in his absence.

Fernandes' hat trick included two penalties. Neves struck twice in the first half and completed his treble with a goal in the 81st.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.