England vs. Albania player ratings: Clinical Kane shines in much changed XI

England re-wrote their own World Cup qualification history with their 2-0 win over Albania on Sunday as they head to North America with 22 goals scored and eight clean sheets in the bag.

Clinical captain Harry Kane scored a second-half brace to propel England into the lead, with assists coming from a Bukayo Saka corner delivery and a stellar cross from Marcus Rashford.

In their flawless qualifying campaign, Thomas Tuchel's team became the first European side to play at least six qualifiers and win them all without conceding a single goal.

Player ratings:

Dean Henderson, 8 -- Dean Henderson maintained England's clean sheet record with an excellent performance in between the posts. Not only did he make clinical saves, the Crystal Palace goalkeeper delivered one of the best tackles of the game to deny Albania a goal they so desperately craved.

Dan Burn, 6 -- Similar to his centre-back partner, Burn got the job done tonight and kept a clean sheet. While his height makes him a threat, with a few miss placed passes, he didn't offer enough on the ball.

Jarell Quansah, 7 -- On his first start for England, Quansah put in a solid display at right-back but lacked the creativity that a player like Reece James or Trent Alexander-Arnold could offer.

John Stones, 7 -- Stones proved he is vital to this England squad in the first-half. He conducted the play well from a centre-back position and a centre midfield position in an impressive hybrid role.

Nico O'Reilly, 7 -- At 20-years-old, it was a really strong performance from the Manchester City left-back with no other player completing more dribbles in the match. With both his aerial duels won alongside his five passes into the final third, the youngster put in a great case for Tuchel to pick him for the 2026 squad.

Jude Bellingham, 7 -- Bellingham proved once again his work rate and and quality are enough for him to look comfortable in England's midfield.

Adam Wharton, 6 -- On his first England start, Wharton proved he is not afraid to get the ball forward. The Palace midfielder took risks and shone in moments of quality however, with risks comes less reward as he lost possession and was booked.

Declan Rice, 7 -- Rice is a hardworking player and proved that once again in Albania. His first-half performance was stellar, despite missing some opportunities in the box.

Eberechi Eze, 6 -- Following his stellar performance off the bench against Serbia, it was a quieter game from Eze from the start. However, despite not making a strong case for Tuchel to start him at the World Cup, he linked-up well with Rice down the left hand side.

Harry Kane, 9 -- Clinical as ever from Captain Kane. He is on the pitch to score goals and he does just that. His second goal was Kane's 78th goal for England.

Jarrod Bowen, 7 -- Bowen put in a shift on the wing in Albania and delivered positive crosses. In the first half he forced the save of the match from Thomas Strakosha.

Substitutes

Phil Foden (on for Rice, 60 mins) 7 -- Foden joined the game full of energy in a bright cameo. He connected well with both Kane and Elliot Anderson.

Bukayo Saka (on for Eze, 60 mins) 7 -- Replacing Arsenal teammate Eze in the 60th minute, Saka was straight into action as he tried to bend the ball into the far corner, requiring the Albanian keeper to make a save. Later on, as is so often the case in the Premier League, the Arsenal winger's corner delivery was placed well enough for Kane to slot home.

Other Subs:

Marcus Rashford on for Adam Wharton

Elliot Anderson on for Jarrod Bowen

Morgan Rogers on for Jude Bellingham