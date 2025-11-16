The best numbers behind England's perfect World Cup qualifying campaign, rounded off with a 2-0 win over Albania. (0:58)

Harry Kane believes England have one of their best squads ever after rounding off their flawless World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Albania.

Bayern Munich striker Kane grabbed both goals as Thomas Tuchel's team made it eight wins from eight matches in Group K.

The 32-year-old says England will head to next summer's tournament as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

"I think it's as good as we've ever had," Kane told ITV. "I think when you look at the starting XI, you look at the players coming off the bench, we're going to go into the tournament as one of the favourites.

"We have to accept that. We've been like that now for the last few tournaments, and that's part and parcel of it.

"So we've been building, we've had a great year together with the new coach, and now we look forward to obviously a big 2026.

"I think we've set the standard now, especially in the last few camps, and we carried it on into this camp.

"It was an important win. You don't want to finish with a loss at the end of the year and then have to wait until March to play again. We can go away and enjoy this now."

England's win over Albania saw them finish their entire qualifying campaign unbeaten, scoring 22 goals and conceding none.

They are only the second European team to win all of its games in a FIFA World Cup qualifying cycle without conceding a goal, after Yugoslavia in qualification for the 1954 FIFA World Cup (4 games).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research team contrubuted to this report.