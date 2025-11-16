England perfect in qualifying -- now Tuchel has decisions to make

Open Extended Reactions

England got through another international break unscathed, with a 2-0 win over Serbia and beating Albania by the same scoreline thanks to a Harry Kane brace.

That has seen them top UEFA World Cup qualifying group K with 24 points, scoring 22 goals and conceding none in the process.

So to say it went well would be an understatement.

Now the countdown is well and truly on for the World Cup, and Thomas Tuchel will have to think long and hard about who makes his squad for this summer.

Some positions appear nailed, Kane for example is guaranteed to start up front if he is fit, while Jordan Pickford will surely be the goalkeeper.

- Harry Kane: This England squad 'as good as we've ever had'

- England vs. Albania player ratings: Clinical Kane shines in much changed XI

- Kane bags brace as England finish WCQ without conceding

Other positions are not so easy to select, in some parts due to the strength England have in that area and due to nobody quite making the shirt their own.

It is those areas a genuine positional battle has emerged and Tuchel will have to choose between some excellent players.

Harry Kane scored twice for England against Albania. Getty

Left back

An area of serious contention is undoubtedly at left back where there are a whole host of options, none of whom have really nailed down their place.

It looked as though Myles Lewis-Skelly would be England's long term left back when he burst onto the scene and scored on his debut against Albania at Wembley in March.

But with Riccardo Calafiori taking the Arsenal starting berth, Lewis-Skelly has struggled for minutes and Tuchel has always made it clear he will only select players who are playing at the highest level.

Myles Lewis-Skelly scored on his England debut against Albania. Getty

That has seen Manchester City's Nico O'Reilly usurp Lewis-Skelly in the current England squad, having impressed under Pep Guardiola on both sides of the ball.

Those two players have just seven caps between them, though, and Tuchel may opt for someone with more experience.

That could well be Luke Shaw, who has returned to the Manchester United first team, playing 11 games this season already, four more than the entirety of last season.

Shaw is now 30, he will turn 31 during the World Cup and has experience in major tournaments, he could well be someone Tuchel turns to.

But how do the three players compare for England and who should start at the World Cup?

Shaw has not played for England since the 2024 Euros, where he played in six matches for the Three Lions.

So looking at the data under Tuchel, we can compare O'Reilly and Lewis-Skelly.

Nico O'Reilly has emerged as a genuine option for England at left-back under Thomas Tuchel. Michael Regan - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Defensively, one of the most eye-catching differences is O'Reilly's aerial prowess, with his 6ft4 frame seeing him win 100% of his four aerial duels, working out at two per match.

That backs up his impressive 90% success rate from duels, showing his strength and physicality to be a real asset.

Conversely, Lewis-Skelly has just 41% duel success rate and 0% aerial success rate but he has made 19 recoveries to O'Reilly's eight.

Going forward, both players have strong numbers, Lewis-Skelly has a goal to his name, but in just two England caps, O'Reilly has amassed 0.54 expected assists (xA).

It shows Tuchel has two reliable options should he stick with a young player at left back and he can rotate either one depending on the opponent's strengths.

Right back

Just like 18 months ago at the 2024 Euros, England are stuck wondering who they will play at right back.

This time it is Reece James, who did not make the squad for the Euros, who is in pole position, ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has not made the current squad.

Tuchel is a big fan of James, having combined to win the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and with the captain of the London club hopefully over his injury issues, he has excelled for club and country.

Reece James is the favourite to start at right back for England at the World Cup. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold will surely make the squad for the U.S., Mexico and Canada this summer, but does he need to impress for Real Madrid after a difficult start in the Spanish capital.

Kyle Walker, who largely commanded the role under Gareth Southgate, is now 35 and plying his trade for Burnley.

He seems an unlikely option but with 96 caps and playing in the Premier League cannot be ruled out.

Others who may well be in contention are Djed Spence and Tino Livramento, who can both play on the left and right side of defence.

There are options, but who catches the eye when it comes to stats in an England shirt and who should start?

As the favourite to start at right back, it will be pleasing to Tuchel that it is James who has the most well-rounded stats of the three.

He has a 52% duel success rate but has been involved in more than double that of Alexander-Arnold (64%) and 11 more than Walker (61%).

Trent Alexander-Arnold is an exceptional talent when it comes to creating chances. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

He has also made triple the number of clearances (6) compared to Alexander-Arnold (2), while Walker has just one.

Walker has impressive defensive stats, winning 100% of his five tackles and 75% of his aerial duels, though he has only been involved in four (James has 50% success rate from 10).

Alexander-Arnold certainly leads the way when it comes to attack, creating 11 chances to James' six and Walker's one.

It is unsurprising from that he leads xA with 1.34, beating James' 1.07 and Walker's 0.44.

Both James and Alexander-Arnold have a goal and assist each, showing their overall ability to chip in in attack.

It is easy to see why James is the favourite for the right back slot with impressive stats on both sides of the ball, but Alexander-Arnold's creativity is surely something that gets him on the plane too.

For Walker, his defensive stats remain impressive, but it remains to be seen if Tuchel will go back to the former Man City defender.

No. 10

The no. 10 position is an area of immense strength for Tuchel and for England but while options are good, not knowing who your frontline No. 10 is six months short the World Cup is not.

Jude Bellingham occupied the role against Albania to mixed success, while Morgan Rogers has really caught the eye in the past few weeks and his versatility is something very useful to have in a 26-man squad.

Phil Foden seemed like a forgotten man from an England point of view after his drop in form for Man City but a set of stunning performances in the Champions League suddenly put him back into contention again.

Phil Foden has returned to the England fold under Thomas Tuchel after impressing for Man City. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

Then of course, there is Cole Palmer, who you feel will be in the squad this summer, but who has been injured for the bulk of this season.

They all have their points of difference but how do they compare from an England perspective and how does that dictate who should start at the World Cup?

Jude Bellingham is far and away the best candidate here when it comes to stats, though it must be said, he has played significantly more minutes than anybody else.

He leads the way for chances created (18), big chances created (6), open play crosses (13) and both xA (2.48) and assists (3).

As I said already, Bellingham has 705 minutes for England under Tuchel, with Rogers the closest with 469 minutes and both Foden and Palmer playing only 232 and 223 minutes respectively.

That makes Rogers being only five being Bellingham for chances created (13) extremely impressive and he actually beats the Real Madrid man for chances created per 90 minutes, with 2.49.

In terms of actual goalscoring, Bellingham again leads the way, and is the only one to have a goal to their name in competitive games under Tuchel.

Jude Bellingham has enjoyed a lot of minutes under Thomas Tuchel. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

He has had 27 shots in that time, none of the other three have made it to double figures and when you take it to shots per 90 minutes, Bellingham's 3.45 is over double Foden (1.16) and Rogers (1.54), and still significantly more than Palmer's 2.02.

In this particular context, the stats skew heavily in Bellingham's favour, but in all honesty it is hard to take too much from them, as we know just how good both Foden and Palmer are, yet they have played almost 500 minutes fewer than the former Dortmund midfielder.

Left wing

Assuming everyone is fit, Bukayo Saka will start on the right wing for England, with Kane, who scored his 77th and 78th England Goals against Albania, up front.

So that leaves the left-hand side and Tuchel again has some brilliant options there but who does he go with?)

Newcastle's Anthony Gordon is an energetic presence who has shone on the big stage for Newcastle this year, while Marcus Rashford, on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United has been in fine form.

Eberechi Eze too is someone equally as comfortable on the left as he is in the No. 10, which, similarly to Rogers, could be invaluable.

Eberechi Eze has impressed with his goal scoring ability under Thomas Tuchel. Getty

Tuchel has three top quality options to go by and he theoretically could take all three, but who stands out and who should join Saka and Kane?

Statistically this is split almost in two, with one person leading the way for goal scoring and creating.

Scoring wise, despite playing only 288 minutes, Eberechi Eze has three goals, beating Gordon's two and Rashford's one.

He also leads xG with 2.14, compared to Gordon's 2.12 and Rashford's 1.13.

What is most impressive there is both Gordon (531) and Rashford (340) have played more minutes, so if you look at it from a per-90 context Eze is scoring 0.94 goals every 90 minutes for England and is having five shots and 3.13 shots on target per 90 minutes.

In terms of chance creation, there is again only one winner, and despite playing the most minutes, it is not Gordon, but Rashford.

Marcus Rashford assisted Harry Kane for England against Albania. Kevin Hodgson | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Eleven chances created, 18 open play crosses and 10 key passes highlight his ability to create chances, which when you have somebody as prolific as Kane, will lead to goals, such as England's second against Albania.

Gordon ranks marginally ahead of Eze for xA per 90 (0.25 compared to 0.24) but in terms of actual goal involvments, he is comfortably below both Eze and Gordon per 90 minutes.

It opens up a clear dilemma for Tuchel, does he go for the goal scoring option of Eze or the creative option of Rashford -- only he will know.

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this story.