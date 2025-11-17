UEFA Women's Champions League: How to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid on Disney+

Arsenal manager Renée Slegers speaks after her team's 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Women's Champions League. (2:05)

Arsenal host Real Madrid at Meadow Park on Thursday night, as they continue the defence of their UEFA Women's Champions League title. Renee Slegers' side have stumbled in their defence so far, starting with a loss at home to OL Lyonnes before securing a win away at Benfica.

However, just as it seemed that Arsenal were cruising to a win away to Bayern Munich, with a 2-0 lead at half-time, the wheels came undone as the hosts staged a comeback to win 3-2. Arsenal were then handed further disappointment over the weekend, as they were held to a 0-0 draw in the North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Beth Mead came off injured in that game, but is reportedly fit for this contest, but Slegers continues to deal with injuries in defence, which has left Arsenal eleventh in the UWCL table and eight points behind WSL leaders Manchester City.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, come into this game on the back of an absolute hiding in El Clasico, losing 0-4 to Barcelona, a result that saw them slip to fourth in the Liga F table, seven points behind their rivals. However, a 1-1 draw against Paris FC in their most recent UWCL game saw them keep their top-four hopes alive.

Madrid's last trip to London saw them give up a 2-0 lead from the first leg and lose 0-3 - a result that saw Arsenal through to the semifinals of the UWCL last season. Revenge will be on the cards, although Arsenal will be without the support of the Emirates stadium like last time.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. GMT (3 p.m. ET)

Venue: Meadow Park, Borehamwood

Referee: Silvia Gasperotti (Italy)

VAR: Gianluca Aureliano (Italy)

Table:

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Barcelona 3 3 0 0 13 9 2 - OL Lyonnes 3 3 0 0 6 9 3 - Manchester United 3 3 0 0 3 9 4 - Chelsea 3 2 1 0 10 7 5 - Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 5 7 6 - Wolfsburg 3 2 0 1 3 6 7 - Juventus 3 2 0 1 1 6 8 - Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 -4 6 9 - OH Leuven 3 1 1 1 -2 4 10 - Atletico Madrid 3 1 0 2 4 3 11 - Arsenal 3 1 0 2 0 3 12 - Valerenga 3 1 0 2 -1 3 13 - Twente 3 0 2 1 -1 2 14 - Paris FC 3 0 2 1 -4 2 15 - Benfica 3 0 1 2 -3 1 16 - PSG 3 0 0 3 -6 0 17 - Roma 3 0 0 3 -9 0 18 - St. Polten 3 0 0 3 -15 0

Team News:

Arsenal

Manuela Zinsberger, GK: OUT

Leah Williamson, D: OUT

Katie Reid, D: OUT

Kim Little, M: DOUBT

Real Madrid

Merle Frohms, GK: OUT

Antônia, D: OUT

Sandie Toletti, M: OUT

Signe Bruun, F: OUT

Expected Lineups

Arsenal

GK: Daphne van Domselaar

RB: Emily Fox | CB: Lotte Wubben-Moy | CB: Steph Catley | LB: Katie McCabe

RM: Beth Mead | CM: Victoria Pelova | CM: Mariona Caldentey | LM: Caitlin Foord

CF: Alessia Russo | CF: Stina Blackstenius

Real Madrid

GK: Misa Rodríguez

RB: Eva Navarro | CB: Maëlle Lakrar | CB: María Méndez | LB: Sara Holmgaard

RM: Caroline Weir | CM: Filippa Angeldahl | CM: Sara Däbritz | LM: Naomie Feller

CF: Alba Redondo | CF: Linda Caicedo

