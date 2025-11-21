Racism allegations: Aussie coach hails Fowler's courage

Open Extended Reactions

Matildas coach Joe Montemurro has hailed Mary Fowler as "courageous" and "amazing" for going public with the alleged racism she received playing for Montpellier.

It comes as the French club disputes claims made in Fowler's book 'Bloom' that she was given bananas by a Montpellier teammate as a farewell gift.

Fowler wrote that she and Dutch teammate Ashleigh Weerden were left out of a presentation for departing players, who were given flowers after the final home game of the 2021/2022 season.

"Not receiving flowers was one thing, but as two of only six Black girls in the squad, receiving bananas wasn't something I could laugh off and forget about," she wrote.

Matildas coach Montemurro has been in recent contact with the injured Manchester City star to speak about football matters rather than the allegations.

"I've had a few messages from her and we've just spoken about football and going forward," he said on Friday.

But at a launch event for the Women's Asian Cup, which begins in Australia in March, Montemurro praised the star attacker for her bravery.

"The only reaction that I've got on that is 'that courageous girl'," he said.

"Amazing to talk about these issues which face a lot of young sportspeople at the moment. It's difficult out there between social media, between press, between the pressure of club and there are some not great times as part of that.

"I just applaud Mary. Absolutely courageous to come out and talk about it. It's a great example of what needs to be done if these things do happen."

In a club statement, Montpellier claimed the alleged incident was not reported at the time and disputed Fowler's version of events.

"From a purely factual standpoint, the truth leaves no room for interpretation," the club said.

"On June 1, 2022, the women's team played their last home match against Bordeaux. At the end of the match, as had been customary for several seasons, two players whose contracts were expiring -- and who were therefore wearing the club's colours for the last time -- were honoured with a bouquet of flowers.

"This was neither the case for Mary Fowler nor for the teammate mentioned in her book, both of whom were still under contract with the club until 30 June 2023. It would therefore have been rather inappropriate for the club to offer them a 'farewell gift.'"

The club said it consulted those present on the day in question and had found no evidence to support Fowler's account.

"If incidents of this nature had been reported and proven, the club would have taken all necessary measures as soon as they were brought to its attention," the statement said.

"Racism is a serious issue that must not be exploited. The club wishes to reiterate its daily commitment to fighting all forms of discrimination."

Montemurro is "very confident" Fowler will feature at the Asian Cup, having been encouraged by her recovery from the anterior cruciate ligament injury she suffered in April.

She will not participate in upcoming international matches against New Zealand in Gosford and Adelaide in coming weeks as the Matildas and Manchester City continue a conservative approach to her recovery.

"After Christmas, she'll be back playing and ready to go," Montemurro said.

"We've probably prolonged a little bit her return, she could've been back in seven months, we've decided to keep it to nine and for her she's made that decision, she just wants to be 100% right."