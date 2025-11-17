Open Extended Reactions

HONG KONG -- From arguably Singapore's greatest of all time in Fandi Ahmad to more modern icons like Shahril Ishak and Khairul Amri, none can lay claim to having featured on the continent's biggest stage of all -- the AFC Asian Cup.

In fact, only 18 Singaporeans can do so -- the squad for the Lions' sole appearance back in 1984. Even then, their berth came by virtue of being the tournament's hosts.

For all the famous names that have graced Singaporean football over the years, none have ever managed to qualify for an Asian Cup on merit.

On Tuesday, a glorious opportunity lies ahead of the current pride of Lions at Kai Tak Stadium in Kowloon.

With both teams tied on eight points at the top of Group C of the Asian Cup qualifiers at present, victory over Hong Kong, and their place at the 2027 edition would be secured with a game to spare.

Defeat, and the dream will be over for another four years. A draw, and Hong Kong will still hold the slightest of advantages on the "goal scored" tiebreaker heading into March's final fixtures.

A chance to write their names in the history books await those representing the Singapore flag on Tuesday.

But for captain Hariss Harun, they are also doing it for all those who walked before them -- who valiantly tried but ultimately failed, at times in heartbreaking fashion.

"I think it's only justice [to them] that we give our best," Hariss told ESPN. "Everything we have.

"[Our] sweat and soul, for all those heroes that our fans revere in such high regard. They did so much for us, for Singaporean football and didn't have to chance to play on the Asian Cup stage.

"I think there are generations who still have that regret of being able to [qualify for the Asian Cup]. This is our chance for us to extinguish those regrets. I think it will mean a lot for them, as much as it will for us, if we were to make it.

"We're not only playing for ourselves but all those legends of yesteryear as well."

18 years on from his international debut, then as a precocious 16-year-old, and with a staggering 145 caps to his name, Hariss knows what it is like to be so near yet so far -- missing out on the 2010 edition when Singapore only needed a draw away to Jordan but succumbed to a 2-1 loss.

The very fact that Hariss now has a chance to lay those ghosts to rest marks a remarkable turnaround from recent years, when there was occasional murmurs about his long-term future at international level.

Even at the end of last year, ahead of his most-recent ASEAN Championship campaign, Hariss did mention that we would be content if that was to be his final major tournament for the Lions -- although insisting that he would never turn down a call-up.

12 months on, he now has an even bigger competition to strive towards.

"I try to reevaluate [my international career] each time," Hariss revealed. "There have been some difficulties personally in the last few years for sure.

"But for as long as I can play a role, and the team sees that I can still contribute in a way, I'm more than happy to help out.

"I think after the difficulties of last year, to have this opportunity this year -- and after 2010, which was the last time we came so close to qualifying -- brings a lot of feelings and emotions to me.

"Then again, we'll try to put all that aside and focus on the job, taking the lessons and experiences from that to put too good use for this game."

Even with his vast experience, the 34-year-old admits it will be impossible not to feel a few nerves before such a massive occasion.

According to him, it does get a little easier.

Especially with ten other comrades together with him out on the pitch, another 20 or so in the dugout, approximately 2,000 travelling fans in the stands, and millions more watching on back in Singapore.

"The beauty of it is that football is a team sport," Hariss said. "Maybe some of us will feel a bit more nervous than others, but you can help your buddy next to you when you cross that line together.

"We have each other. On the pitch, in that dressing room, at that stadium. The whole team is together. And we have Singaporeans coming to back us as well.

"Of course, we don't know what the outcome will be. The only thing you can know is what you're going to put into it.

"I have full confidence, belief and security in the sense that I'm going out there to battle with my mates, my friends, my family. I have no fear.

"The fact the fans are coming out here, and also those watching at home -- everyone is rooting for us.

"We just need to leave it all out there and think that we never know when we're going to play get this chance again.

"We just have to go out there and try to grab those three points with both hands."