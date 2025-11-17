Transfer rumors, news: Barcelona eye Grimaldo amid major changes to squad

Julien Lauren believes the Lamine Yamal situation could be "easily figured out" if both Barcelona and the Spanish FA "speak to each other" to sort it out. (1:49)

Barcelona are looking for reinforcements at left back, right back and on the wing, while AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic is waiting to see how the club fare this season before signing a new contract. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Barcelona are considering signing Bayer Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo in the summer as they look to strengthen at left back, reports Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona academy star Alejandro Balde, 22, has impressed, but Gerard Martín and Jofre Torrents haven't made the leap required to challenge him for a starting spot. The Blaugrana could also look at a right back, with Internazionale's Denzel Dumfries, Al Hilal's João Cancelo and Crystal Palace's Daniel Muñoz all linked. Meanwhile, Sport claims that FC Cologne winger Said El Mala is on their radar at around €30 million after he recorded four goals and two assists in 10 Bundesliga appearances this season

- AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic has yet to sign a new contract and is keen to wait until the club have sealed qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League before he commits, according to Calciomercato. Pulisic, 27, has a deal which expires in 2027 (with an option to extend by a year) and the United States international has been linked with a return to the Premier League (after his spell with Chelsea) at either Manchester United or Aston Villa.

- Eintracht Frankfurt left back Nathaniel Brown is on Manchester City's shortlist, says Bild. Brown, 22, made his senior debut for the Germany national team in October and has impressed in the Bundesliga this season after joining the club from FC Nürnberg in 2024. City are looking for competition for Nico O'Reilly and Rayan Aït-Nouri on the left side of defense.

- Roma want to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee on loan, but the Red Devils want to include a clause to make the deal permanent for €30 million, reports Corriere dello Sport. AC Milan would also be interested in a deal for the 24-year-old Netherlands international and if they get involved then Roma could turn their attention to Nottingham Forest's Arnaud Kalimuendo, Colgone's Said El Mala, or could activate the €7m release clause for Racing Santander's Jeremy Arevalo.

- Juventus have joined Manchester City and Real Madrid in the race to sign Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, as reported by Tuttosport, which describes him as "the emerging midfielder of Spanish football." Mendoza, 29, has been scouted by City and Madrid for some time, with a possible alternative for Juve coming in the form of Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, 18, especially as the two clubs have a positive relationship.

- Liverpool could move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo to help replace Mohamed Salah while he is at the Africa Cup of Nations for Egypt in December and January. (Liverpool Echo)

- Juventus' contract talks with Kenan Yildiz have stalled amid interest from Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea. (Ekrem Konur)

- Lazio are considering Torino's Ivan Ilic, Tromso's Jens Hjerto-Dahl and a loan for Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo as they aim to bring in a midfielder in January. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on Ademola Lookman with Atalanta keen to keep the forward now that Ivan Juric has departed. (TEAMtalk)

- David Alaba has received offers from the Middle East but maintains hope that Real Madrid will opt to renew his contract for another year. (AS)

- Leeds United are showing an interest in AZ Alkmaar striker Troy Parrott, 22, who scored a hat trick against Hungary in the 96th minute to take the Republic of Ireland to the World Cup playoff. (TEAMtalk)

- Juventus are monitoring 20-year-old AS Monaco center back Christian Mawissa. (Nicolo Schira)

- Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have joined Newcastle United in trying to sign midfielder James Garner, whose contract with Everton expires in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Aston Villa are looking at Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford ahead of January and feel that he could replace Emiliano Martinez. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United are working on a potential January move for Tyrell Malacia, who has interest from Saudi Arabia, Spain and Italy. (Rudy Galetti)

- Eintracht Frankfurt have a concrete interest in 18-year-old Werder Bremen center back Karim Coulibaly, who has also been the topic of enquiries from "all major German clubs." (Florian Plettenberg)

- West Ham United striker Niklas Fullkrug isn't interested in joining another Premier League club with Fulham having been linked. Wolfsburg and Hamburg are leading options but there is also interest from Italy. (TEAMtalk)

- Brentford have shown an interest in 20-year-old Lecce center back Tiago Gabriel. (Nicolo Schira)

- Manchester City are considering terminating Claudio Echeverri's loan with Bayer Leverkusen. (Kicker)

- Juventus are considering letting goalkeeper Mattia Perin leave without replacing him, with Genoa thinking about making a move. (Tuttosport)

- Giuliano Simeone is one step away from renewing his Atletico Madrid contract until 2030. (Nicolo Schira)

- Sporting CP want Al Nassr winger Wesley and the Saudi Arabian club are open to a deal worth between €10 million-€15 million. (Ekrem Konur)