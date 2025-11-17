Colin Udoh reacts to Nigeria's failure to secure a World Cup playoff spot after a penalty shootout defeat at the hands of DR Congo. (1:13)

Udoh: Nigeria did not deserve to go to the World Cup (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Curacao's hopes of becoming the smallest country to ever qualify for a World Cup have been a dealt a blow because manager Dick Advocaat will miss their key game.

The Caribbean island will set a record as the smallest nation to play at a World Cup if they draw or beat Jamaica on Tuesday night.

However, that task has become harder because their former Premier League manager won't be on the touchline.

Dick Advocaat will miss Curacao's key game to qualify for the World Cup. Getty

A statement read: "The national team confirms that head coach Dick Advocaat has left the training camp in Jamaica due to private circumstances.

"During his absence, assistant coaches Dean Gorré and Cor Pot will jointly oversee all training sessions, match preparations and team-related activities. The coaching duo will work closely with the players and staff to ensure continuity and stability within the squad.

"'We respect the decision of the head coach. The entire federation fully supports him,' says FFK-President Gilbert Martina.

"Despite not being physically present with the team, Dick Advocaat will remain actively involved in key decisions regarding tactical matters, player management and upcoming fixture. Gorré and Pot will stay in close and regular contact with him."

Curacao currently sit top of Group B in Concacaf qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

A point against second-placed Jamaica will be enough to send them into record-breaking territory. Currently, the smallest-ever nation at a World Cup is Iceland in 2018.

But that record will be surpassed by Curacao, an island with a population of just 156,115, and a land mass of just 444 km².

They have been led by Advocaat, the veteran manager from the Netherlands.

Advocaat has twice managed his own nation, as well as the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Belgium, Russia, Serbia and Iraq.

- Have Nigeria wasted one of their finest (on paper) generations by failing to reach the FIFA World Cup?

- 2026 World Cup: Who has qualified, and how the rest can make it

He spent time in the Premier League in 2015 with Sunderland, having also managed Rangers.

But his Curacao players must make history without his presence on Tuesday. On the pitch, Curacao can count on Juninho Bacuna (formerly of Rangers and Birmingham City) and Leandro Bacuna (formerly of Aston Villa).

Sontje Hansen of Middlesbrough scored last time out, a 7-0 thumping of Bermuda.