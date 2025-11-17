Julien Laurens gives an update on Gabriel Magalhães' fitness as the Arsenal defender was taken off during Brazil's game vs. Senegal. (1:12)

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães is doubtful for Sunday's Premier League derby against Tottenham after suffering a muscular injury while playing or Brazil.

Magalhaes started in Brazil's 2-0 win over Senegal in Saturday's friendly at the Emirates stadium but limped off the pitch in the 64th minute.

Brazil's Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed Magalhaes left Brazil's camp on Sunday after tests revealed the centre-back has a muscular injury in his right thigh.

Magalhaes, 27, will miss Brazil's last game of 2025, a friendly against Tunisia, in Lille, France.

Arsenal will be hoping Magalhaes can recover in time for their Champions League home clash with Bayern Munich on Nov. 26.

The Londoners have had a perfect start to the Champions League with four wins.

Magalhaes has featured in all of Arsenal's 17 official games this season. In the Premier League, the Gunners are in first place, four points clear of Manchester City.

Fellow Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori also left the Italy camp with injury.