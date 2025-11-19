Open Extended Reactions

Curacao have become the smallest ever country to qualify for a World Cup finals after hanging on for a 0-0 draw against Jamaica on the last day of Concacaf qualfiying.

The tiny island nation, located in the Caribbean, boasts a population of just 156,115 people and a land mass of just 444 square kilometers.

They have surpassed Iceland's record when they qualified in 2018.

Curacao, managed by former Premier League boss Dick Advocaat, who missed the match against Jamaica for personal reasons, went their entire qualification campaign unbeaten, recording a mammoth 7-0 win over Bermuda on their way to securing their place in the United States, Mexico and Canada next summer.

Curacao will find out their group stage opponents for a historic first World Cup appearance when the draw is made on Dec. 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.

