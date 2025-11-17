Ibrahima Konate responds to questions about his future at Liverpool while on international duty with France. (0:27)

Jordon Ibe has taken the next step of his career by signing for Lokomotiv Sofia, just 17 days after his previous move.

The former Liverpool winger had only recently signed with Sittingbourne FC who play in the Isthmian League South East Division.

But that adventure was short-lived because Ibe has headed to Bulgaria to join the 11th club of his career.

A statement from his latest team reads: "Jordan Ibe signed a contract with Lokomotiv Sofia until the summer of 2027! Ibe comes with an impressive business card -- 58 games for Liverpool, 92 for Bournemouth and a total of 119 appearances in the English Premier League.

"After a few difficult seasons, Jordon is ready to revive his career, and we all believe that this will happen at Lokomotiv! "

The management of Lokomotiv Sofia wishes Jordon Ibe much health, happiness and success with the red and black jersey!"

Ibe made his professional debut aged 15 for Wycombe Wanderers, and was signed by Liverpool a year later.

Ibe was named as a substitute in the first match of Jurgen Klopp's legendary tenure in charge at Liverpool in 2015.

He scored his only Premier League goal for Liverpool against West Bromwich Albion in 2016.

After loans to Birmingham City and Derby County, Bournemouth spent £16 million ($21m), to sign Ibe.

He scored five goals in 92 Bournemouth appearances but was released at the end of his contract, and signed for Derby again. Since leaving Bournemouth he has played only 11 minutes of professional football.

Ibe had a fleeting spell in Turkey with Adanaspor before playing for Ebbsfleet United, Hayes and Yeading United and Hungerford Town.

His brief spell with Sittingbourne ended at the weekend when he was announced as a new arrival at Lokomotiv Sofia.

Four years ago, Ibe was open about his battle with mental health.

In an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, he spoke about how then-manager Eddie Howe allowed him to go to rehab while at Bournemouth. He added: "There were a lot of dark times."