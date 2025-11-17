Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been released from hospital after being admitted last week following an abnormal cardiac episode.
Oscar, 34, felt unwell and temporarily lost consciousness while using an exercise bicycle as part of a routine pre-season fitness test at Brazilian club São Paulo 's training complex on Nov. 11 and The Brazilian player was admitted to the cardiology unit of São Paulo's Einstein Hospital and underwent extensive tests throughout the week before being discharged on Sunday.
"Extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed that the player presented an episode of vasovagal syncope," a São Paulo FC statement said.
"Stable and clinically well throughout the hospitalization period, the player will now follow a medical rest program for the next few days."
Vasovagal syncope causes your heart rate and blood pressure to drop suddenly, which leads to reduced blood flow to your brain and to a brief loss of consciousness.
- Ranked: Best, worst 2025 summer transfers from Premier League and beyond
- Aubameyang: Signing for Arsenal rivals Chelsea a 'big mistake'
Sources told ESPN that initial tests came back positive and everything suggests Oscar's heart is "intact", adding that "of all the bad things that could have happened, this was the least bad".
Oscar returned to his boyhood club São Paulo in December 2024 after spending eight years playing in China. His contract expires at the end of 2027.