Gab Marcotti reflects on Oscar's career now the Brazilian is set to retire due to a heart condition. (1:24)

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has been released from hospital after being admitted last week following an abnormal cardiac episode.

Oscar, 34, felt unwell and temporarily lost consciousness while using an exercise bicycle as part of a routine pre-season fitness test at Brazilian club São Paulo 's training complex on Nov. 11 and The Brazilian player was admitted to the cardiology unit of São Paulo's Einstein Hospital and underwent extensive tests throughout the week before being discharged on Sunday.

"Extensive investigation carried out at the hospital confirmed that the player presented an episode of vasovagal syncope," a São Paulo FC statement said.