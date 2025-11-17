UEFA Women's Champions League: How to watch Wolfsburg vs Manchester United on Disney+

Safia Middleton-Patel speaks after starting her first game in the Women's Champions League for Manchester United. (1:41)

Debutants Manchester United travel to Wolfsburg having had a superb start to the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League campaign, winning all three of their first three matches, beating Valerenga and Atletico Madrid 1-0, and Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on a stunning night at Old Trafford. Wolfsburg started brightly, beating PSG 4-0 and Valerenga 2-1 before getting beat 3-1 by giants OL Lyonnes.

Currently second in the Frauen Bundesliga, they'll be looking to get that winning momentum back in Europe and continue their run of never having lost to English opposition (W5, D2).

Man United, third in the WSL, meanwhile will want to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat in the Manchester derby.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game:

How to watch:

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 17:45 p.m. GMT (12:45 p.m. ET, 11:15 p.m. IST)

Venue: Wolfsburg Arena, Wolfsburg

Referee: Miriama Bockova (Slovakia)

VAR: Michal Ocenas (Slovakia)

Table:

UWCL League Phase table GP W D L GD PTS 1 - Barcelona 3 3 0 0 13 9 2 - OL Lyonnes 3 3 0 0 6 9 3 - Manchester United 3 3 0 0 3 9 4 - Chelsea 3 2 1 0 10 7 5 - Real Madrid 3 2 1 0 5 7 6 - Wolfsburg 3 2 0 1 3 6 7 - Juventus 3 2 0 1 1 6 8 - Bayern Munich 3 2 0 1 -4 6 9 - OH Leuven 3 1 1 1 -2 4 10 - Atletico Madrid 3 1 0 2 4 3 11 - Arsenal 3 1 0 2 0 3 12 - Valerenga 3 1 0 2 -1 3 13 - Twente 3 0 2 1 -1 2 14 - Paris FC 3 0 2 1 -4 2 15 - Benfica 3 0 1 2 -3 1 16 - PSG 3 0 0 3 -6 0 17 - Roma 3 0 0 3 -9 0 18 - St. Polten 3 0 0 3 -15 0

Injury News

Wolfsburg

Sophia Kleinherne, D: DOUBT

Vivien Endemann, F: OUT

Manchester United

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, GK: DOUBT

Celin Bizet Donnum, M: OUT

Predicted XIs

Wolfsburg

GK: Stina Johannes

RB: Sarai Linder | CB: Caitlin Dijkstra | CB: Camilla Kuver | LB: Janou Levels

RM: Ella Peddemors | CM: Janina Minge | CM: Justine Kielland | LM: Cora Zicai

CAM: Alexandra Popp

CF: Lineth Beerensteyn

Manchester United

GK: Safia Middleton-Patel

RB: Jayde Riviere | CB: Maya Le Tissier | CB: Gabby George | LB: Anna Sandberg

CM: Hinata Miyazawa | CM: Simi Awujo | CM: Ella Toone

RW: Jessica Park | CF: Melvine Malard | LW: Fridolina Rolfo

