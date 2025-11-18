Open Extended Reactions

While Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's time at Wrexham so far has been filled with unprecedented success, their involvement with Colombian side La Equidad has seen contrasting fortunes.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who have overseen a historic triple-promotion at the Racecourse alongside resounding commercial success thanks in part, to their 'Welcome to Wrexham' documentary on Disney+, are involved with a group of investors who took over at the Colombian side this year.

The group is led by real estate investor Al Tylis and includes actress Eva Longoria.

Other high-profile names involved in the new direction of the Bogota-based club are MLB pitcher Justin Verlander, Kate Upton and former NBA player Shawn Marion.

Unlike Reynolds' and McElhenney's fast start at Wrexham, things at La Equidad haven't gone as swimmingly with the side finishing bottom of the Colombian Primera A with just three wins in their 20 games played.

Who are La Equidad?

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have spent four very successful years at Wrexham. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

La Equidad are based in Bogota, the capital of Colombia.

They play at Estadio Metropolitano de Techo, a 10,000-seat facility. But those fans have had little to cheer about this season.

Their last game of the season, a resounding 4-0 win over Deportivo Pereira was also the last with its current name, traditional green colours and crest with a new image set to be announced in January 2026, according to President Nicolás Maya.

"Let's experience together the close of a story that defined Colombian football," the club said on social media before their final game under the name La Equidad.

The club who were founded in 1982 will now undergo a major rebrand.

Could they get the documentary treatment? Much like Wrexham, a club in Mexico which Reynolds and McElhenney invest in -- Nexaca -- were the subject of a behind-the-scenes tell-all broadcast by Hulu.

Does the same fate await La Equidad?