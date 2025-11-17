AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Khalid Jamil aims for a reset as India face Bangladesh in inconsequential match

Open Extended Reactions

Bangladesh vs India: How to watch, kickoff time

Date: November 18, 2025.

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM IST (8 PM Bangladesh time)

Venue: National Stadium, Dhaka.

You can watch the match live on FanCode in India, and follow it live on ESPN's dedicated live blog.

The Big Picture

Bangladesh vs India leapt out from the page when the fixtures for Group C of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers were announced. Four games of Group C action later, not many would have predicted that both Bangladesh and India would be eliminated, rendering this contest at the National Stadium in Dhaka inconsequential.

For India however, there is the potential positive of former Australia international Ryan Williams making his debut for India, with manager Khalid Jamil aiming for a reset in the national team.

FILE: Ryan Williams in action for Bengaluru FC. Dipayan Bose/Focus Sports/ FSDL

For Bangladesh, there's the prospect of seeing more of Hamza Choudhary -- who's been all-action since his debut for the nation at the start of these qualifiers -- at home. There's also the ever-appealing prospect of getting one over their neighbour, their last win over India coming in 1999.

Tuesday's match will be the first time in 22 years that India will face Bangladesh in Bangladesh. The last such occasion was the 2003 SAFF Gold Cup, where the hosts won 2-1 in the National stadium in Dhaka.

Team News

The big news is the inclusion of ex-Australia international Ryan Williams in the India squad. Although his participation remains in doubt as AIFF await clearance from FIFA/AFC and the Australian federation, his mere presence is already historic. He gave up his Australian passport for an Indian one, and in a year where there has been very little to cheer for men's football in the nation, this feels like a small positive.

Sunil Chhetri is not in the squad, which means another chance for Jamil to try a new-look attack. Interestingly, he's also not picked anyone from domestic double winners Mohun Bagan, including arguably India's best player in their loss vs Singapore last time around: Apuia.

There are seven possible debutants in Jamil's 23-man squad.

Key Players

Ryan Williams: Provided he plays, all eyes will be on Williams. Pacy, direct and with a finishing ability that's better than anyone in the squad, Indian fans will be watching with intent to see if he's the forward their team's been crying out for so long. With Bangladesh's strengths being their wing play, his presence could also have a huge impact tactically -- in forcing the opposing full back and winger deeper and keeping them in their own half.

FILE: Bangladesh's Hamza Choudhury. AIFF

Hamza Choudhary: Bangladesh's main man, since he debuted, has been Hamza Choudhary. Sitting in midfield, he's attempted to pull strings from deep while also providing an enhanced threat from set plays, as his direct freekick against Hong Kong and bicycle kick against Nepal showed. Shackling him will be key to India's success -- as will be the task of going around him in Bangladesh's defensive third.

Head-to-Head

Played: 29

Bangladesh Wins: 4

India Wins: 14

Draws: 11

Expected Lineups

Bangladesh (4-1-4-1): Marma (GK); Taj Uddin, Kazi, Topu, Saad Uddin; Hamza; M. Rana, Morsalin, Fahim, S. Rana; Rakib Hossain.

India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet (GK); Bheke, Jhingan, Anwar, Akash; Suresh, Nikhil; Williams*, Mahesh, Chhangte; Rahim.