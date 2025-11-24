Jude Bellingham, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Marcus Rashford latest at Real Madrid, Barcelona

Open Extended Reactions

It's rare to see three established England internationals battling each other for the highest honours overseas -- but that's exactly what we've got in Spain this season.

Marcus Rashford joined Barcelona on loan from Manchester United to aid a LaLiga title charge against Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, and new signing from Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold.

So, how the England stars faring this season?

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid

Games: 9. Goals: 3. Assists: 2.

Jude Bellingham and his Real Madrid teammates celebrate after his goal against Elche in LaLiga. Getty Images

Bellingham is starting to find his rhythm again after being ruled out for the start of the season after shoulder surgery.

The 22-year-old, who scored 19 goals in his debut LaLiga season in 2023-24, scored his third goal of the league season to rescue a point for Madrid against Elche, slotting home from close range. That added to a vital El Clasico winner in October, and a goal against Valencia, which was his third in three games after striking against Juventus in the Champions League.

With only six league starts, there's no reason to worry about Bellingham's goal contributions in Xabi Alonso's system.

"He's a player who can cover ground, he's versatile, he has different qualities, and he knows how to get into the box," Alonso said in October of his No. 10. "That's why he's one of the most complete players in the world."

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid

Games: 6. Goals: 0. Assists: 0.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been limited by an injury since joining Real Madrid. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold was expected to be Madrid's first choice right-back due to the absence of Dani Carvajal, but injuries of his own have limited the former Liverpool defender.

Trent started his first game since August in the 2-2 draw at Elche, where he played 90 minutes for the first time in a Madrid shirt. The 25-year-old didn't have the best of nights -- sloppy in possession and savaged by Spanish press after the game, lacking the sort of focal point he had in England for his trademark deep crosses.

Alonso highlighted before the Elche game that Madrid have other options at right-back to the man that Thomas Tuchel omitted from his latest England squad.

"Trent being in better form gives us more options in that position, and we have other players too. Fede [Valverde] is still there. [Eder] Militao played right-back with Brazil the other day, and Raul [Asencio] can play there too," Alonso said.

Marcus Rashford, Barcelona

Games: 12. Goals: 2. Assists: 7.

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring a goal for Barcelona against Elche. Getty Images

In contrast to Trent, Rashford has featured more than even he might have thought, due to the injury to Rapinha.

Operating from his favoured left wing in Hansi Flick's 4-3-3, Rashford has been a regular goal threat, with all his goal contributions coming in his last nine games. His two fantastic strikes against Newcastle in the Champions League might have been his pick of the bunch this year, but his left-footed strikes against Sevilla -- a volley -- and Elche weren't bad, either.

Such is his form, it would be a surprise if Barca didn't make Rashford's stay permanent.

"Oh yeah, for sure," Rashford exclusively told ESPN in October when asked if he wanted to stay at Barcelona.

"I'm enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game. For a player it is an honour."

Rashford missed the game with Athletic Club with a knock, but should be fit for the next LaLiga fixture.