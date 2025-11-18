Open Extended Reactions

Absolutely nobody who knows Álvaro Arbeloa will have been shocked at his angry outburst against one of his own players at the weekend. But just about everybody else in the world would have been, so vituperative and unrestrained was the way he slammed his Real Madrid academy centre half Joan Martínez. But back to that in a moment.

First of all, you remember Arbeloa ... don't you? He was that rangy, pipe cleaner-thin defender for Liverpool and Real Madrid who literally won everything. He played his part in two European Championship wins and the World Cup victory with Spain, and amassed various trophies with those clubs, too, including the Champions League with Madrid, defeats in two Champions League semifinals and a final for Rafa Benitez's Reds.

The trouble with Arbeloa, if indeed you consider this to be troubling, is that he's blunt to the point of resembling a carpenter's hammer. He is unforgiving, unrelenting and completely unafraid of incurring anybody else's displeasure or disapproval. Right now, he's also the coach of Real Madrid's B team, Castilla, and is therefore in charge of some truly valuable talents that Los Blancos desperately want to see pushing through into their first team.

One of them, particularly so.

The kid's name is Joan Martínez, and he is part of what is called "El Relevo" ("the changing of the guard/the next generation") in Spain.

The explanation goes like this: right now, Madrid are so concerned about their debts and their need to keep spending on facilities and players that club president Florentino Perez is reportedly about to present a notion to their AGM that the club open itself to external investors, potentially converting from being member-run to being a publicly limited company (PLC). It's a drastic step, but it's one Perez estimates could inject €1 billion into the club (for a 10% share) and promptly. It also handily correlates with imminent big financial decisions which Xabi Alonso's squad needs to make about their defensive roster.

Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are 32 and 33, respectively, both have been racking up injuries and, most importantly, both are out of contract at the end of the season. And so Madrid are in the typical "stick or twist" scenario. Either you stick, think conservatively, and spend less money by renewing the contract of two thirty-somethings who have been riddled by injuries recently -- and who may well be in decline -- or you let one/both of them go and spend significant money on replacements.

In blackjack terms, that's the twist: You go for the winning hand, but risk going bust.

In this instance, there's actually another twist: Madrid have two potentially great youth players queueing to make it into the first team and replace Alaba and Rüdiger. Option one is Jacobo Ramón -- but this column is not about him. He's absolutely flying under the leadership of Cesc Fabregas at Como in Serie A on a season-long loan, and he's probably Plan A.

Real Madrid Castilla boss Álvaro Arbeloa, center, publicly dressed down one of the club's brightest prospects this week. Angel Martinez/Getty Images

But Plan B (or even Plan A minus) is this Martínez kid.

Just over a year ago, the reviews this elegant, lanky (6-foot-3) central defender was receiving were the type that either precede a phenomenon -- or a phenomenal disappointment.

Martínez made his first team debut, aged 16, against AC Milan in Chicago during Los Blancos' summer tour of August 2024. At the time, Ancelotti said: "Joan has potential. He's very young, but he has everything a center back needs: good on the ball and very attentive to detail.

"He could have a big future at Real Madrid. So far our youth academy, have done a terrific job with him because he's extremely good."

Martínez' teammate on the day, Lucas Vázquez, also drooled over the young defender's potential. "I wasn't at that level when I was 16 ... He's an incredible kid. He produced a very good game today. This is a center back with tremendous potential and we're all going to try to help him so he continues to develop."

Just as he was about to break into Ancelotti's first team squad, Martínez injured cruciate knee ligaments and that meant a year of rehab. Having healed, he began to play regularly for club and country -- and now, he's under Arbeloa's command.

It's particularly imperative that this guy fulfills his potential, because an academy success like him could prevent Real Madrid investing many tens of millions in established central defenders like, for example, Jarrad Branthwaite at Everton or even Ibrahima Konaté, who may leave Liverpool as a free agent next summer.

The shockwaves began on Saturday evening, when Arbeloa took to the press conference desk, after his Castilla team beat CP Cacereño 2-0, and began to verbally dismantle his central defender -- someone who's started every league match and played 95% of all available minutes. The timing was brutal, the words were coruscating, and the impact was huge.

Arbeloa, himself an international class fullback or central defender, said: "[Martínez] is a very talented young man, but he has a long way to go. To begin with, he needs to train much harder than he is now, with much more focus and intensity.

"If he wants to be a Real Madrid player, he needs to understand that the demands of that position are extremely high. What he's doing now isn't enough to turn him into a first-team player and until he realizes that, he'll obviously be a good player for Castilla, but the top level is a different story.

"We're working on making him understand that he has to be professional and train at his maximum every day. That's where he needs to make a big leap forward to become a Real Madrid player, because he has the talent, the technique, the physical conditions and the mentality ... but what he's doing right now just isn't sufficient."

Joan Martínez has been earmarked as Real Madrid's next great central defender. James Gill - Danehouse

Harsh enough to cause a sharp intake of breath, right?

A central part of the conversation revolves around when, if ever, it's correct for any coach to give such an intense dressing down to any of his players in public. Views differ, and sometimes this kind of public blow-up is a last resort -- but if this is a last resort, then how many times has Martinez ignored Arbeloa previously? And if this is not a last resort, then has Arbeloa been intemperate and ill-judged in hammering the kid so publicly?

Anyway, it tells us a great deal about Arbeloa, the guy that the Spanish media and Madrid's hardline fans know as "The Spartan."

Arbeloa, born in the same UNESCO-protected city as Vicente Del Bosque, won it all but suffered a lot along the way. He was one of Jose Mourinho's chief lieutenants in what became the Clásico war immediately after Spain's two big clubs, Madrid and Barcelona "united" to win the World Cup. The "cross-party" friendships annoyed Mourinho so much that he began a policy of scorched earth to break up those relationships ... and to ensure that Madrid closed the gap on Pep Guardiola's Barcelona.

One example was when Arbeloa stamped on David Villa's outstretched leg in the Copa del Rey final of 2011, which Los Blancos won with that brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo header. The "Battle of Mestalla" (because it took place at Valencia's brilliant home stadium) is what that match became known as: it was grim and it split many friendships, but it worked as Madrid took the trophy.

Arbeloa also said some very frank, and somewhat caustic, words in a retrospective documentary about Spain's 2010 World Cup win -- enough for Iker Casillas to fall out with him and, temporarily at least, freeze him out. They went, by Arbeloa's admission, "two years without exchanging a single word" while both still at Madrid.

Then there was the intense, public and remorseless war of words between Arbeloa and Barca defender Gerard Piqué. The latter was so disparaging of Arbeloa's footballing ability, in comparison to his own, that he used to refer to his Spain teammate as having as much technical skill "as a training ground cone." Insulting enough -- until he then began to make these feelings known in public. The spat between these two enemies -- Pique even said of him in 2015 that "He's not a friend, he's just someone I know" -- who, remember, had won two international trophies together, pulling together for the good of La Roja, was deeply entrenched and deeply damaging to both men.

Back in his playing days, Arbeloa explained to El Mundo: "In LaLiga games, you don't have any friends. My attitude to my opponent is 'I'm not going to give you any peace.' Some things you do much more strongly in games of maximum tension, but generally, my idea is to piss off the opponent as much as possible."

It's an approach Arbeloa evidently took into coaching, where his May 2023 cup tie against the Atletico Madrid academy team, coached by his old pal from Spain and Liverpool days, Fernando Torres, led to the two former teammates insulting each other, being dragged apart. Torres at one point shouted "I'll take your head off!" to which Arbeloa roared back "Let's go! Start whenever you want!" (Don't worry: they've since buried the hatchet.)

But over and above Arbeloa having graduated into his current status as a terrifically promising coach, he left his final Real Madrid match to a guard of honour from Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos et al. The superstars knew the value of a good, loyal Spartan foot-soldier when they saw one.

Joan Martinez would do well to accept the public ticking off, learn from it and change his attitude radically. Alternatively, he could take a leaf out of Arbeloa's own book and go to war with his coach. The choice is his.