HONG KONG -- Singapore and Norway are approximately 10,000 kilometres apart.

There are no direct flights between the two countries.

Yet, as he gears up for what he admits is the "biggest game of his career", Singapore defender Safuwan Baharudin is finding inspiration in the Scandinavian nation -- that recently ended a 27-year wait to return to the FIFA World Cup.

Despite boasting a population of just 5.6 million -- less than Singapore's 6.1 million -- even though their landmass of 385,199 square kilometres absolutely dwarves the Southeast Asian island nation's 728.6 square kilometres, Norway have reached the World Cup on three previous occasions. Twice reaching the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Singapore are looking to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup -- the continent's premier international tournament -- on merit for the first time ever. Their only previous appearance in 1984 came automatically as the host nation.

The Lions are tantalisingly close to making history. On Tuesday, they meet Hong Kong in a winner-takes-all clash at Kai Tak Stadium -- with the duo being the two teams in Group C of the Asian Cup qualifiers still in the running to seal an Asian Cup berth, after India and Bangladesh had already been eliminated previously.

Singapore may still have some way to go to emulating Norway's feats, but reaching the Asian Cup could very much be their version of World Cup qualification for now.

"Last night, I saw an interview coming from the Norway manager," Safuwan told ESPN on Sunday, speaking even before the Norwegians had got the job done later that evening.

"He said it would be a shame [if they didn't qualify] because they did so well.

"I think it'll be a shame if we don't go through [to the Asian Cup].

"If you look at the current qualification for the World Cup, there are so many first-timers [qualifying]. Personally, I take this as motivation because they narrowed it to a point where the population [of some of these countries] is so little compared to other countries that consistently make it to the World Cup.

"We're not far off our goal.

"We have to be realistic [that] this is probably our 'World Cup'. For now, where our standard of football is, we know we're far from being able to achieve at the highest platform, which is the World Cup.

"This is probably the next step for Singapore football."