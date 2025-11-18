Bangladesh vs India LIVE: updates, score, commentary, news from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifier

Open Extended Reactions

India vs Bangladesh - the live blog will appear below this preview

India face Bangladesh with the two neighbours already out of the race to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027, but there's plenty else to play for in Dhaka today evening. For one, it's the only men's football India have on their horizon with the domestic football system in limbo and with the storm clouds of uncertainty not looking like they'll clear out anytime soon. In need of some desperate cheer, the senior team not finishing bottom of the group would be the least fans expect from the game.

With Khalid Jamil taking a fresh look squad with him, there's also the potential of seeing what the future holds for the team, with seven possible debutants in the 23-man squad. The most interest, though, will be in seeing if Ryan Williams, once of Australia, will make his India debut after giving up his Australian passport for an Indian one recently.

For the hosts, star attraction Hamza Choudhary has performed well individually since making his debut for the national team at the start of the qualifiers, and they'll be keen to end a group stage that hasn't exactly gone to plan for them.

India vs Bangladesh: Full Preview

This is the first time in 22 years that India will play Bangladesh in Bangladesh and that alone should make for a feisty encounter, regardless of the context of qualification to the Asian Cup. Can either team finally register a win in this qualifying campaign? Will it be an improvement on the rather scrappy 0-0 draw the two sides served up in Guwahati in March? We'll find out soon.

You can follow all the buildup, and the match itself, right here: