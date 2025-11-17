Open Extended Reactions

Brian Riemer is confident of his side's chances against Scotland. Getty

Denmark boss Brian Riemer insists his side will be even more "fired up" than Scotland and the Tartan Army in Tuesday's do-or-die World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

The Danes' shock 2-2 home draw with Belarus on Saturday handed Steve Clarke's side an automatic qualification lifeline, despite their 3-2 defeat in Greece.

Denmark are one point ahead of the second-placed Scots going into the final Group C fixture at the national stadium, which will be sold out in the hope that Scotland make the finals of the tournament for the first time since 1998.

Riemer was asked to address the issue of illness in his squad in terms of preparation and also asked how motivated he expected the home crowd and Clarke's side will be for the game.

"Not as fired up as us, so that's my first answer," said the 47-year-old, who confirmed Anders Dreyer is out through illness while fellow attacker Rasmus Hojlund, who missed the Belarus game through illness, is a doubt for a starting place.

"I would lie to you if I said that I've enjoyed the small bumps we've had regarding illness.

"Obviously every coach will always choose to come into a camp when you have no injuries, no illnesses, no problems, no suspensions.

"But I must say, for my year so far as Denmark coach, for every single time we've come in for a game or for a camp, there's been something, whether it was players looking for clubs, players with illnesses, injuries, suspensions.

"It's a part of the job as a manager. And at the end of the day we have a really good squad.

"That's my feeling. We have great players who start the game, we have great players on the bench. And it's a top group, they are really behind each other.

"So for me, it's not a big thing, but of course, at the end of the day, you prefer that you don't have these small bumps."

Riemer is confident his side have already consigned the improbable Belarus result to history as they look to clinch top spot and their place at next year's global showpiece, although the runners-up will get a play-off spot.

"I don't think anyone has one second of their mindset on that," he said.

"We play for a World Cup ticket tomorrow. And what happened in the first game, second game, fifth game is completely irrelevant at this stage.

"To sit in the changing room after not having secured the ticket for the World Cup, because we were having a hangover from the Belarus game -- I don't think that's possible with top professional football players.

"They know what it's all about. It's the big dream for the squad, it's the big target for the team. We have a job that we need to sort."